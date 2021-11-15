Two journalists in India arrested as media crackdown continues
NEW DELHI – Two journalists in India arrested after going to cover religious violence in a northeastern state, the latest in a series of efforts to punish the media for reports that cast a critical eye on the ruling Hindu Nationalist Party.
Journalists, colleagues from a digital news network, were on mission in Tripura state to cover right-wing protests and vandalism in mosques that took place there this month in response to a deadly attack, multi-day attack on Hindu gatherings and temples in neighboring Bangladesh.
The government disputed media accounts of the violence. On Saturday, India’s interior ministry said reports that mosques had been vandalized in Tripura were “false” and “a complete misrepresentation of the facts.” Tripura police described the video posted by one of the journalists on social media as “contrary to the findings so far revealed” by the police investigation.
The two journalists, Samriddhi K. Sakunia and Swarna Jha, visited some of the mosques in Tripura that had been attacked, posting on social media images of a mosque damaged by fire and a man’s account of a copy of the Koran, the holy book of Islam, to be burnt.
During their three days in Tripura, Ms. Sakunia posted videos and discussion threads on Twitter documenting their reporting.
In a thread, Ms Sakunia posted a photo of herself speaking to a group of Muslim men. She included images and photos which she said showed a mosque that had been vandalized.
“Initially, when I tweeted about the mosque vandalism, the Tripura police denied the claim saying nothing like this had happened,” she wrote. “My field report says otherwise.”
She wrote on Twitter that members of the mosque accused the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a right-wing Hindu nationalist group aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party, of attacking prayer spaces after their rallies. A spokesperson for the group denied that its members had vandalized mosques and said the women were posing as journalists in order to “defame Hindus”.
Police officers from Assam, a state bordering Tripura, arrested the women on their way back to Delhi on Sunday, detaining them at a police station overnight until police in Tripura could pick them up early Monday.
The two journalists, who are in their twenties, have been charged with criminal conspiracy, the spread of community disturbances and breach of public order. They were released on bail Monday afternoon, according to their lawyer, Pijush Biswas, who said he had asked a court to dismiss the case because it lacked “ingredients of the offense.”
.
Ms Sakunia wrote on Twitter on Sunday that she and Ms Jha had been arrested, issuing a statement from their employer, HW News Network, which said their arrest amounted to an attempt to “suppress” the news.
“This is pure harassment and targeting of the press on behalf of the Tripura police and the Tripura government to prevent us from reporting the facts of the case,” the network said.
In India, where tensions between the Hindu majority and the Muslim minority have often turned violent, citizens and the police are empowered to indict people for statements they believe offend religious sensibilities or could lead to sectarian violence.
Police in states run by the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, often file complaints against journalists, which has helped Mr. Modi’s government crack down on criticism.
Police in Uttar Pradesh state last year lodged a complaint against four journalists who traveled to Hathras town to cover gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman from a lower caste.
A few months later, Uttar Pradesh filed a complaint against the founding editor from an online outlet called The Wire for a Twitter post reporting the death of a farmer killed in protests against agricultural laws on the outskirts of New Delhi.
In both cases, the journalists were accused of having provoked community hostility.
Mr. Modi’s government also fought with American social media giants in a stricter police effort what was being published regarding its management of the pandemic. Critics say the government is trying to silence its critics.
Earlier this month, a group of lawyers and activists who went to Tripura to document the damage were accused of having violated controversial anti-terrorism law. The lawyers challenged the charges in the Indian Supreme Court.
“The government can say anything,” said Ahtesham Hashmi, a member of the investigative team who has not been charged. “What can we do? We recorded videos from the ground. We saw signs of violence everywhere we went. People told us,” he said.
The backlash in Tripura against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh sparked protests in New Delhi and as far as Maharashtra in central India.
While some BJP officials have criticized the violence, Mr. Modi himself has remained largely silent.
Source link