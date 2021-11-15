Two journalists in India arrested as media crackdown continues

NEW DELHI – Two journalists in India arrested after going to cover religious violence in a northeastern state, the latest in a series of efforts to punish the media for reports that cast a critical eye on the ruling Hindu Nationalist Party.

Journalists, colleagues from a digital news network, were on mission in Tripura state to cover right-wing protests and vandalism in mosques that took place there this month in response to a deadly attack, multi-day attack on Hindu gatherings and temples in neighboring Bangladesh.

The government disputed media accounts of the violence. On Saturday, India’s interior ministry said reports that mosques had been vandalized in Tripura were “false” and “a complete misrepresentation of the facts.” Tripura police described the video posted by one of the journalists on social media as “contrary to the findings so far revealed” by the police investigation.

The two journalists, Samriddhi K. Sakunia and Swarna Jha, visited some of the mosques in Tripura that had been attacked, posting on social media images of a mosque damaged by fire and a man’s account of a copy of the Koran, the holy book of Islam, to be burnt.