Two Indian soldiers among several killed in Kashmir shootings

Eight suspected rebels and two Indian soldiers have been killed in a series of counterinsurgency operations in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said.

Numerous shops have been closed in parts of the disputed region to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of a popular rebel commander whose murder in 2016 sparked open mistrust of Indian rule.

The deaths in five separate incidents from Wednesday came as violence in the Himalayan region has escalated in recent weeks.

The Indian military said two soldiers and two rebels were killed Thursday in a clash along the Line of Control (LoC), the highly militarized de facto border that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India.

The fighting erupted after soldiers intercepted a group of armed men who entered the Indian-administered part of Kashmir from the Pakistani part of the territory, the army said in a statement.

It was the first such skirmish near the de facto border with Pakistan since February 25, when the two nations agreed to reaffirm their 2003 ceasefire agreement.

The Indian military, in its statement, called the incident a “fierce encounter in which two foreign terrorists from Pakistan were killed.”

Surge of violence

Earlier, the Indian military said its soldiers killed a suspected fighter who was infiltrating the Indian part of Kashmir on Wednesday.

Four suspected rebels were killed in two separate shootings with Indian troops in Pulwama and Kulgam districts in southern Kashmir early Thursday, the Indian military said. He said the soldiers recovered two rifles and two pistols from the sites of the clashes.

On Wednesday, troops apprehended a senior rebel, Mehraj-ud-din Halwai, in the northwestern Handwara region. After questioning, he led them to a hiding place where he was killed in a shootout, police said in a statement.

While in the hiding place, Halwai “picked up his hidden AK-47 rifle and began shooting indiscriminately at the joint search team, which led to an encounter,” the statement said.

Police said Halwai was wanted in several murders of police officers and village officials.

It was the second such incident in 10 days.

On June 29, police said a suspected rebel commander in custody was killed in a shootout between government forces and another rebel after he was taken to a house where he allegedly hid a gun in the main town. of the region, Srinagar.

Many rebels have been killed in the past when taken away by government forces to collect weapons, what rights groups and locals have called extrajudicial killings.

At least 24 suspected rebels have been killed fighting Indian soldiers in the past three weeks.

Officials said 71 armed rebels have been killed this year so far in the predominantly Muslim region where India has at least 500,000 troops deployed.

The outbreak of violence came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month had talks with 14 pro-Indian leaders in the region, New Delhi’s first political engagement after removing partial autonomy from the region and dividing the region into two territories in August 2019.

Fifth anniversary of Wani’s murder

On Thursday, many shops and businesses in the Kashmir Valley, the heart of the anti-Indian rebellion, remained closed to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of the popular rebel commander, Burhan Wani.

Government forces patrolled the streets and cordoned off Wani’s hometown in anticipation of anti-Indian protests. Wani was killed along with two associates in a brief battle with Indian troops on July 8, 2016.

Separatist leaders have called for a general strike in honor of Wani, whose death has led to months of huge protests and clashes in the region.

At least 100 people, mostly young men, were killed and thousands injured, many blinded by shotgun bullets fired by Indian troops.

Wani’s death gave new life to the rebel movement, which had declined to just a hundred fighters in scattered groups. Officials say that since his assassination hundreds of young men have joined the ranks of the rebels.

There has been no independent confirmation of any of the five incidents.

Kashmiri rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989. Most Kashmiris Muslims support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India insists that the Kashmir rebellion is “Pakistan sponsored terrorism”. Pakistan denies the accusation and most Kashmiris see it as a legitimate struggle for freedom.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.