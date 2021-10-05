Two former Hong Kong executives named in Pandora Papers leak

Two former Hong Kong leaders have been named in the Leaked Pandora Papers, the world’s largest list of data detailing the secret financial transactions of the world’s richest people who aim to conceal their assets.

Leung Chun-ying, or CY Leung, reportedly did not report his income from the sale of shares in a Japanese company while he was still managing director of Chinese territory. Billionaire Tung Chee-hwa is said to have created offshore companies after retiring.

CY Leung was the leader of Hong Kong between 2012 and 2017, while Tung was the city’s first general manager after the transfer from Hong Kong to China in 1997. He remained in charge until 2005.

The two now sit as senior members of a Chinese government advisory committee and there are reports that CY Leung may seek political return at the end of the tenure of current Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam.

The landmark investigation involved 600 journalists from 150 news agencies in 117 countries, sorting approximately 11.9 million files from more than a dozen financial institutions. Global leaders in business and politics are estimated to be linked with offshore wealth in the trillions of dollars.

The opening of offshore accounts is not prohibited by law. But if the purpose of these accounts is to avoid taxes in their respective countries, it could be considered illegal.

In addition to CY Leung and Tung, some 35 current and former world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Abdullah II of Jordan, have also been appointed.

According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), CY Leung did not report the 2015 sale of approximately 2.3 million Hong Kong dollars ($ 295,000) of shares in DTZ Japan Ltd. . ICIJ collaborated with Stand News of Hong Kong in the investigation.

Stand News said CY Leung owns 30% of the company’s shares through two offshore companies.

The report also states that even after taking up his duties as Managing Director of Hong Kong on July 1, 2012, Leung continued to serve as the Director of three offshore companies and did not step down until August of the same year. .

Leung has never publicly acknowledged his role and duties in the three companies, according to the report.

Furious leung

Leung called the Stand News report misleading and warned against stoking the “flames of irresponsible journalism” in a series of social media posts.

Writing on Facebook, he said he was only required to report shares he owned directly, not those of company subsidiaries.

“Ownership and transactions of shares in subsidiaries do not need to be declared,” he said, adding that he did not exercise decision-making rights in the companies mentioned, including DTZ Japan. .

He also justified his continued presence as director of the three companies until his tenure as CEO of Hong Kong, saying that there were different procedures in contracts and in some cases resignations did not take effect immediately. .

“I activated all the resignation procedures before taking up my duties as managing director,” he said.

Leung has been investigated following allegations published in the Sydney Morning Herald in 2014 that he received 50 million Hong Kong dollars ($ 6.4 million) as part of a offer for the real estate company DTZ which he has not declared.

The report stated that Leung had received the sum to prevent him from taking a position with DTZ’s competitor. The complaint against him was dropped in 2018, with the Justice Department citing insufficient evidence.

He was also investigated for potential conflict of interest and tax evasion, but those cases were dropped in 2020.

The Stand News report also said that CY Leung and Tung were both clients of Trident Trust, an international company that manages trusts and funds. The newspaper alleged that the two men had used middlemen to register offshore accounts and shell companies around the world for themselves and their family members to shelter them from taxes.

Meanwhile, Tung is also said to have created at least seven offshore companies after stepping down. Using one of these companies, an account was opened with HSBC with estimated assets of $ 1 million (HK $ 7.8 million).

Tung and members of his family have also opened up to 72 offshore company accounts.

According to Forbes magazine, which takes stock of the richest people in the world, Tung’s wealth is estimated at $ 2.6 billion.

Tung and his family have yet to respond to the report.