Two disturbing variants account for more than 70% of the cases analyzed in New York, according to city officials.
New York City health officials said on Monday that infections with the coronavirus variant that first appeared in Britain, B.1.1.7, had increased in all boroughs, but a little more in southern Brooklyn, eastern Queens and Staten Island. Genetic analysis shows that B.1.1.7 now accounts for about 30 percent of sequenced cases across the city.
The data, which has been included in new maps and a report published by the city, represents the first time that officials have offered a postcode-level snapshot of the spread of disturbing variants in New York City, surpass the original versions of the virus and clustering in some parts of the city more than others.
The report and the maps, which were published Monday afternoon on the city’s health department website, also show that a variant first appeared in New York City, B.1.526, has grown at an even faster rate and now accounts for around 45% of genetically sequenced cases in the city. Maps released Monday show that while B.1.526 is found in all five boroughs, it is slightly more common in the Bronx and parts of Queens.
Overall, more than 70% of the genetically sequenced coronavirus cases currently circulating in the city represent worrying variants. The data, which covers January 1 to March 27, represents less than 5% of all positive test results in the city, as sequencing capabilities remain limited. As a result, it only gives a glimpse of how the variants affect each community.
New York City remained at a high plateau of coronavirus cases since February, with some 3,000 to 4,000 new cases reported per day, according to city data. The spread of these variants is probably one of the main reasons why cases have not declined further even as vaccinations increase, the city’s health department said in the report.
Hospitalizations are decreasing, but very gradually, as the most vulnerable are vaccinated. Deaths have also declined, but at a slower rate than desired, and have averaged around 50 per day.
The United States saw an exponential rise from B.1.1.7, which is now the most dominant variant across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This variant is about 60% more contagious and 67% more deadly than the original form of the coronavirus, according to the most recent estimates.
He criticized Europe and helped fuel the nation’s worst epidemic in Michigan. Until recently, the ramp-up of the variant in the United States has been somewhat camouflaged by the general decline in infection rates, which has led some political leaders to ease restrictions on indoor dining, social distancing, and other measures. The CDC’s efforts to track down variants have improved dramatically in recent weeks and will continue to grow, although Britain, which has a more centralized healthcare system, has launched a much-promoted sequencing program. last year that allowed it to track the spread of the B .1.1.7 variant.
The vaccines appear to be effective against the variant.
Less is known about the B.1.526 variant, which was first documented by researchers in New York’s Upper Manhattan neighborhood last November and has since spread widely throughout the city and beyond. City officials have said the variant may be more transmissible and even exceeds B.1.1.7 in some neighborhoods.
But it is still unclear whether the variant has an impact on the severity of the disease, reinfection or the effectiveness of the vaccine. The city said it had no evidence that this was the case, but was exploring these possibilities.
The city also warned on Monday that the P.1 variant, which was first identified in Brazil, was increasing its presence, although its incidence as a percentage of total cases remains very low.
The city has not released data or a map showing where the P.1 cases have been identified. He has previously said the variant made up 1.3% of samples sequenced at the end of March – just 24 total cases of P.1. The card variants released on Monday also excluded all postal codes where the total number of sequenced cases was less than three.
P.1 is also more transmissible than the original versions of the virus, and there is evidence of immune evasion in people who previously had Covid-19 and in people who have been fully vaccinated. It spreads widely in South America and has appeared in many states.
The city report did not mention the B.1.351 variant, first found in South Africa, which can partially bypass the body’s immune system response. The city had previously reported sequencing a total of 6 cases of B.1.351.
