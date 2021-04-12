Two disturbing variants account for more than 70% of the cases analyzed in New York, according to city officials.

New York City health officials said on Monday that infections with the coronavirus variant that first appeared in Britain, B.1.1.7, had increased in all boroughs, but a little more in southern Brooklyn, eastern Queens and Staten Island. Genetic analysis shows that B.1.1.7 now accounts for about 30 percent of sequenced cases across the city.

The data, which has been included in new maps and a report published by the city, represents the first time that officials have offered a postcode-level snapshot of the spread of disturbing variants in New York City, surpass the original versions of the virus and clustering in some parts of the city more than others.

The report and the maps, which were published Monday afternoon on the city’s health department website, also show that a variant first appeared in New York City, B.1.526, has grown at an even faster rate and now accounts for around 45% of genetically sequenced cases in the city. Maps released Monday show that while B.1.526 is found in all five boroughs, it is slightly more common in the Bronx and parts of Queens.

Overall, more than 70% of the genetically sequenced coronavirus cases currently circulating in the city represent worrying variants. The data, which covers January 1 to March 27, represents less than 5% of all positive test results in the city, as sequencing capabilities remain limited. As a result, it only gives a glimpse of how the variants affect each community.