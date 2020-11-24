Two Darwin notebooks, missing for decades, were most likely stolen
LONDON – Twenty years ago two historical notebooks belonging to famous naturalist Charles Darwin were found missing in the archives of the University of Cambridge library. The little books recorded Darwin’s thoughts after returning to England from his famous trip aboard HMS Beagle, as he grasped ideas that would form the foundations of modern evolutionary biology.
Now the library had said they thought the notebooks were probably stolen, and they launched a public call for any information on their location on Tuesday. Local police said they asked Interpol to place the items on its stolen artwork register.
The library, which houses the largest collection of Darwin’s writings, described the missing notebooks as “priceless” but nevertheless estimated their value at “millions of books.”
One page, reproduced around the world in museum exhibits, on class posters and on T-shirts, gives its first sketch of a “tree of life”, showing how related species might diverge from an ancestor common, just like the branches of a tree diverging from a trunk.
Jessica Gardner, University of Cambridge Librarian and Director of Library Services, said the institution was “determined to do everything possible to find out what happened and will spare no effort” to find the notebooks.
“Someone, somewhere, may have knowledge or insight that can help us put these notebooks back in their place at the heart of the UK’s cultural and scientific heritage,” she said in a statement released by the library.
The notebooks were first listed as missing in January 2001, and library staff had long believed they had simply been misplaced in their vast collection of around 10 million books and objects. But after an exhaustive search which the library said was the largest in its history, the curators concluded that they had likely been robbed.
Dr Gardner said the library’s protocols when the books first went missing were very different, and new vaults, specialized reading rooms, CCTV surveillance and enhanced security have been added since 2001. .
“Today, any such important missing item would immediately be flagged as a potential theft and a widespread search would be initiated,” she said. “We keep all our precious collections under the utmost security, in dedicated, air-conditioned vaults, meeting national standards.
The notebooks had long been kept in the vaults of the library’s special collections, where the most precious and rare items in the collection were housed, and in September 2000 they were taken out for photographing. During a routine check a month later, a small box containing the two notebooks was found missing, the library said.
Despite years of research, including a latest specialized search organized by Dr. Gardner earlier this year, they have never been found.
This led the library and national cultural heritage theft experts to conclude that they had probably been stolen. Dr Gardner encouraged all current or former staff, book professionals, researchers, or anyone in the public who may have information to get in touch.
The public appeal was made to coincide with the anniversary of Darwin’s publication of his seminal work, “On the Origin of Species,“ November 24, 1859.
Detective Sgt. Sharon Burrell of Cambridgeshire Police said the stolen items had been reported to Interpol and she hoped the potential theft “jogs someone’s memory” which would result in information that could guarantee their return.
“Due to the time that has elapsed since their disappearance, public information will be very important to this investigation,” she said in a statement.
