Two Darwin notebooks, missing for decades, were most likely stolen

LONDON – Twenty years ago two historical notebooks belonging to famous naturalist Charles Darwin were found missing in the archives of the University of Cambridge library. The little books recorded Darwin’s thoughts after returning to England from his famous trip aboard HMS Beagle, as he grasped ideas that would form the foundations of modern evolutionary biology.

Now the library had said they thought the notebooks were probably stolen, and they launched a public call for any information on their location on Tuesday. Local police said they asked Interpol to place the items on its stolen artwork register.

The library, which houses the largest collection of Darwin’s writings, described the missing notebooks as “priceless” but nevertheless estimated their value at “millions of books.”

One page, reproduced around the world in museum exhibits, on class posters and on T-shirts, gives its first sketch of a “tree of life”, showing how related species might diverge from an ancestor common, just like the branches of a tree diverging from a trunk.