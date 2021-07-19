World
Two dams in Chinese Inner Mongolia collapse after torrential rains – Times of India
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Two dams in the northwestern region of Inner Mongolia collapsed after torrential rains, the Water Ministry said on Monday, highlighting the security risks posed by aging infrastructure during the season summer flooding.
Dams in the Inner Mongolian city of Hulunbuir, collapsed on Sunday afternoon. They had formed reservoirs with a combined water storage capacity of 46 million cubic meters, the Water Resources Ministry said.
People living downstream were evacuated, with no casualties being reported, he said.
The ministry said on average 87 millimeters of rain fell in Hulunbuir over the weekend and up to 223 millimeters at the Morin Dawa monitoring station.
Extreme weather events have hit several parts of the world in recent weeks with flooding in Europe and heat waves in North America, adding to concerns about climate change.
The Hulunbuir city government said on its WeChat account that 16,660 people have been affected, with 326,622 mu (53,807 acres) of farmland submerged. Bridges and other transport infrastructure were also destroyed.
Images posted on Chinese social media showed that one of the dams was completely washed away, inundating nearby fields.
China has more than 98,000 reservoirs used to regulate flooding, generate electricity and facilitate navigation. More than 80% of them are four decades or more, and some pose a security risk, the government has recognized.
A lack of financial resources means that nearly a third of the total number have not undergone mandatory safety assessments, Wei Shanzhong, vice minister of water resources, said at a briefing this year. .
