Two Australian ministers demoted after two rape scandals – Times of India
SYDNEY: Two Australian ministers were demoted from top cabinet posts on Monday as ruling Tory party tried to draw a line rape scandals which upset national politics.
Linda Reynolds was removed from her post as Minister of Defense and Christian Porter as attorney general, as prime minister Scott Morrison succumbed to weeks of growing public pressure.
Porter – the top government lawyer and former public prosecutor – is accused of raping a 16-year-old comrade in 1988, an allegation he denies.
The woman died last June, apparently by suicide.
Reynolds has been accused of mismanaging an investigation into the alleged rape of a young member of staff in her parliamentary office and of calling the woman a ‘lying cow’.
The two ministers have been on leave for weeks, with Morrison previously insisting they would return to their jobs.
Now the two will remain in government, running portfolios of less coveted government services for Reynolds, and industry, science and technology for Porter.
During the reshuffle, Morrison also announced a series of promotions for women, claiming it was “the strongest female representation ever in an Australian cabinet.”
It remains to be seen whether this move will be enough to quell a wave of public anger over the pervasive culture of bullying, harassment and sexual violence, especially within government.
The allegations against Porter and Reynolds sparked protests across Australia, with tens of thousands of women taking to the streets to call for gender equality and an end to sexual violence.
In the weeks following the rape allegations, Morrison’s coalition government was rocked by a litany of new complaints of sexual abuse and harassment – of a staff member pictured masturbating on the desk of ‘a member of parliament, to a state member accused of raping a sex worker, to another member apologizing for harassing women online.
A media blitz by Morrison to show empathy for women only added to the fury through a series of missteps.
The 52-year-old Prime Minister has at least a year in his current term but has seen the crisis erode some popularity derived from Australia’s strong handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
The country has only occasional cases of community transmission and life has largely returned to normal.
A Newspoll public opinion poll in mid-March showed that Morrison’s Liberal-led coalition followed the center-left. Labor opposition by 52-48, with other polls showing signs that her support among women is crater.
