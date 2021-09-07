Twitter’s Web Test Lets You Remove Followers Without Blocking Them | Committed

Twitter launched its second functionality test in a day, and this one could be especially useful if you’ve been abused online in the past. A new available the web test allows you to remove subscribers without blocking them. You will disappear from their feed without notifications that could trigger harassment and threats.

The social network has not said if or when it might roll out subscriber deletions. This is accompanied by a series of anti-harassment and privacy-related projects, including a “Secure mode” test and an experimental option for automatically archive tweets. It may only be a matter of time before tighter follower control becomes available to a wider audience.

This test can be particularly useful in combating abuse. Until now, Twitter users have typically either had to report the offending accounts (and hope Twitter takes action) or block them and risk retaliation. This won’t stop creeps from tracking your activity if you have a public account, but it could reduce the chances of immediate outrage.