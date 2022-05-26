World

Twitter to pay $150m fine for privacy breach of user data – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 6 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read

WASHINGTON: Twitter will pay a $150 million penalty and put in new safeguards to settle federal regulators’ allegations that the social platform failed to protect the privacy of users’ data over a six-year span. Tea justice department and the Federal Trade Commission announced the settlement with Twitter on Wednesday.
From May 2013 to September 2019, Twitter told users that it was collecting phone numbers and email addresses for purposes of account security. But it failed to disclose that it also would use the information to enable firms to send targeted online ads to users on the platform, the government alleged.
The regulators also alleged, in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, that Twitter falsely claimed that it complied with US privacy agreements with the EU and Switzerland, which prohibit companies from processing user information in ways that are at odds with purposes authorized by users. The $150 million penalty and the required new compliance measures under the settlement must be approved by a federal court in California.




Source link

Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Marcos era survivors call for truth as new Marcos rises

1 hour ago

China holds an unprecedented, massive videoconference on the economy

2 hours ago

What We Know About Mass School Shootings in the US – and the Gunmen Who Carry Them Out

2 hours ago

Detention hearing waived in plot to kill George W. Bush

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button