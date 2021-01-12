World
Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy – Times of India
SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter Inc said they have suspended more than 70,000 accounts since Friday, mostly dedicated to sharing QAnon content after last week’s violence in Washington when supporters of the president Donald trump stormed the United States Capitol.
“In light of the violent events in Washington, DC and the increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon,” Twitter said in a blog on Monday evening. .
“These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful content associated with QAnon on a large scale and were primarily dedicated to spreading this conspiracy theory across the service,” the company said.
QAnon supporters have pushed for conspiracies on social media that include the baseless claim that Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child sex predators, including prominent Democrats, Hollywood figures and allies of ” the deep state ”.
Twitter had announced on Friday that it would permanently suspend accounts pushing QAnon’s content, banning the main right-wing propellants of its conspiracy theories.
The storming of the Capitol building last week by Trump supporters delayed certification of Biden’s election victory.
Lawmakers were forced to flee as the building was beset by supporters of the president who overwhelmed the security forces. Five people died in the violence, including a Capitol Hill policeman who was beaten as he tried to drive the crowds away.
