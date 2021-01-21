Twitter locks U.S. Embassy in China account for posting on Xinjiang

The social media giant said the embassy’s post stating that Uyghur women are “ no longer baby-making machines ” dehumanizes the minority group.

Twitter locked down the Chinese Embassy’s account in the United States for a social media post defending China’s policy towards Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region, which the platform said violated China’s policies. company against “dehumanization”.

Chinese Embassy account @ChineseEmbinUS posted a tweet this month saying Uyghur women are no longer “baby-making machines”, citing a study reported by the state-backed newspaper , China Daily.

The tweet was deleted by Twitter and replaced with a tag saying it was no longer available.

Although Twitter masks tweets that violate its policies, it requires account owners to manually delete these posts. The Chinese embassy account has not posted any new tweets since January 9.

The Twitter suspension of the embassy account came a day after the Trump administration, in its dying hours, accused China of committing genocide in Xinjiang, a finding endorsed by the new Biden administration.

The new administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Twitter’s decision.

Dehumanize Uyghurs

“We took action on the Tweet you referred to for violating our anti-dehumanization policy, where it states: We prohibit the dehumanization of a group of people because of their religion, caste, age, disability, disease serious, national origin, race, or ethnicity, ”a Twitter spokesperson said Thursday.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Twitter is already blocked in China but is an increasingly popular platform for Chinese diplomats and state media.

China has its own Twitter-like microblogging app called Weibo, which has more than 400 million active users. However, the site is strictly monitored by state censors.

Last year a report accused China of using forced sterilization, forced abortion and coercive family planning against minority Muslims [File: Ng Han Guan/AP]

China has repeatedly rejected accusations of abuse in its Xinjiang region, where a United Nations panel said at least one million Uyghurs and other Muslims have been held in camps. China has acknowledged the existence of the centers saying they are necessary for “vocational training” to fight “extremism”.

Last year, a report by German researcher Adrian Zenz published by the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation think tank accused China of using forced sterilization, forced abortion and coercive family planning against Muslims. belonging to minorities. China’s Foreign Ministry said the allegations were baseless and false.

Twitter’s move also follows the deletion of former US President Donald Trump’s account, which had 88 million followers, citing the risk of violence after his supporters stormed the US Capitol this month. .

Twitter had locked Trump’s account, requesting the deletion of some tweets, before restoring it, then deleting it completely after the former president again violated the platform’s policies.