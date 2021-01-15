Twitter, Donald Trump and incitement to violence

The @realDonaldTrump account on Twitter, the preferred communication platform of the outgoing President of the United States, and which was permanently suspended by the company on January 8, as was the official account as president, @POTUS. Image: Twitter

CARACAS, January 15 (IPS) – Over the past four years, US President Donald Trump has had his main political communication tool on Twitter. On this technological platform, he disseminated messages that were not entirely true, insulted and disqualified people, dismissed or made fun of his collaborators. Twitter has been a stage for its kind of presidential reality show.

Twitter’s business decisions, initially to temporarily suspend Trump’s account and then permanently, have sparked a heated debate, which, like all those involving the United States (US), in these days of January, seems to be wrapping around extreme positions. It would be a good idea for another article to examine how precisely Trump fueled the polarization, the fruits of which are now visible to all, and how Twitter has been his tool in such a strategy.

Trump and Twitter already had a love-hate relationship before the events of January 6, with the assault on Capitol Hill in Washington. With nearly 89 million followers, Trump is the most influential head of state or government in the world on this social network. Barack Obama, US President for two terms (2009-2016), is the person with the largest number of followers in the world, more than 127 million.

Remarkably, Trump preferred to communicate via Twitter. With succinct posts and clever use of the impact of his posts among his many followers, the outgoing president not only jumped on mainstream media, but he himself had a much bigger impact on Twitter than anyone else. which press or television company. From Twitter, he denigrated American journalism.

Andres Cañizález

For Twitter, it was also a good deal to be used extensively for four years by the most powerful man in the world, who tweeted at all hours of the day or night, messages that weren’t filtered. by the White House communications team. His Twitter account was a way to find out what was on his mind or so far, and thousands of articles ended up being written based on the president’s tweets, not from the official account in the president’s office, but from his account. staff.

It should not be forgotten that this corporate decision, unprecedented in the case of such a large politician, was preceded by labels of “misleading content” that Twitter decided to affix to certain messages from Trump in November. 2020, in the heat of the moment. the election and counting of votes.

On claims that Trump was generating fake content, which later turned out to be, Twitter not only tagged but also deleted some of the president’s tweets. In my opinion, this seemed to be a mistake.

Second, I argued that 1) a business should not restrict a discussion that was purely political; 2) politicians in the middle of a debate are not required to speak only the truth; 3) without being media themselves, social media today constitute a substantial part of the public forum; and 4) if Trump or a politician was telling lies, journalism was obligated to check the facts or prove it.

After the shameful and unfortunate events that took place in Washington on January 6, Twitter decided to delete Trump’s account because with his messages the president would have “incited to violence”.

Donald Trump’s last two tweets before his Twitter account was permanently suspended, after more than 57,000 tweets generated by the outgoing US president, who had around 89 million followers. Photo: Twitter

It is well accepted that limits may be placed on freedom of expression when messages shift from status, say, of a simple insult, to proposing actions that end up triggering violence. It wasn’t until the crisis turned into a major scandal and the possibility of arraignment over these events began to be raised that Trump finally condemned the violence.

These are not messages from a random agitated person with a few dozen or hundreds of followers. We are dealing with posts from someone who held the prime position of the world’s number one power – and will continue to do so for a few days, with millions of followers on Twitter. That left the door open for his supporters to sabotage Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s victory ratification law, slated for Jan.6.

While some of Trump’s messages – or even the silence at crucial times – might be seen as an implicit incitement or blessing to violence, the next question is whether a single company can establish this.

I wonder if it should be Twitter, with a decision based on its corporate policies, that effectively shut down Trump’s account or was it a decision that, as it was about free speech, had to be settled in the US court system.

I’m afraid we are facing a case in which we have irresponsible positions both from Trump, with his scathing or misleading posts, and from Twitter taking for itself the role of arbiter of what society American and global should read or not.

It is possible that this case will end up sparking a debate that should be urgent, but which has unfortunately been postponed given the immense economic power and political influence that social media like Twitter and Facebook have acquired.

The public defense of these platforms, to avoid any public debate or possibility of legislation, was precisely to hide behind the premise that their role was technological. They define themselves as providers of technological applications to connect people, without intervention on the content. The case of Twitter and Trump proves the opposite.