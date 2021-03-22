Twitter boss Jack Dorsey’s first tweet sold for $ 2.9 million as NFT – Times of India

World

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's first tweet sold for $ 2.9 million as NFT

LONDON: Twitter boss Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as NFT for just over $ 2.9 million on Monday.
The tweet comes in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) – a kind of unique digital asset that has exploded in popularity so far in 2021.
Each NFT has its own blockchain-based digital signature, which serves as public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the authenticity and ownership of the asset.
The tweet – “just set up my twttr” – was Dorsey’s first tweet, made on March 21, 2006.

The NFT was auctioned off on a platform called Valuables, which is owned by the US company Cent.
It was purchased using Ether cryptocurrency, for 1,630.5825601 ETH, which was worth $ 2,915,835.47 at the time of sale, Cameron Hejazi, CEO and co-founder of Cent, confirmed.
Cent confirmed that the buyer was Sina Estavi. Estavi’s Twitter profile, @sinaEstavi, says he is based in Malaysia and is CEO of blockchain company Bridge Oracle. Estavi told Reuters he was “grateful” when asked to comment on the purchase.
On March 6, Dorsey, who is a Bitcoin enthusiast, tweeted a link to the website where the NFT was listed for sale. He then said in another tweet on March 9 that he would convert the auction proceeds into bitcoin and donate it to those affected by COVID-19 in Africa.
Dorsey receives 95% of the proceeds from the primary sale, while Cent receives 5%.
Cent CEO Cameron Hejazi said his platform allows people to show their support for a tweet that goes beyond the current options of like, comment and retweet.
“These assets can go up in value, they can go down in value, but what will be left is the ledger and history of ‘I bought it from you right now’ and that will both be in there. ‘buyer, seller and the memory of public viewers,’ Hejazi said, adding that this was “inherently valuable.”


