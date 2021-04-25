Twitter blocks tweets criticizing how the Indian government has handled the pandemic

As India’s coronavirus pandemic burns out of control, the country’s government is cracking down – on social media. The Indian government on Thursday ordered Twitter to block more than 50 tweets criticizing the way it has handled the pandemic. Twitter complied, preventing locals from viewing posts from people who include a minister of state, an opposition member of the Indian parliament, filmmakers, an actor, two journalists and several ordinary people.

On Saturday, Twitter released the order details to Lumen database, a Harvard University project that tracks government withdrawal notices around the world. The news was first reported by the Indian technology policy website Medianama.

“When we receive a valid legal request, we review it under Twitter rules and local law. If the content violates Twitter Rules, the content will be removed from the service, ”a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “If it is found to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we can deny access to content in India only. The company said it informed people in advance that it had restricted tweets in India, telling them that the company was responding to an order from the Indian government.

India’s IT ministry did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

One of the restricted tweets is owned by Moloy Ghatak, a minister of the All India Trinamool Congress party in the state of West Bengal, where Hindu Nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently served massive electoral rallies even as hundreds of thousands of Indians have tested positive for COVID-19 daily.

Ghatak’s tweet criticized Modi for mismanaging the pandemic.