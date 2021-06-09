Twitter ban in Nigeria: Donald Trump greets Buhari

Mr Trump urged other countries to follow Mr Buhari’s decision to ban US-owned social media platforms

Former US President Donald Trump praised the Nigerian government for banning Twitter after deleting President Muhammadu Buhari’s post for breaking its rules.

“Who are they to dictate right and wrong, if they themselves are wrong?” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

He urged other countries to ban Twitter and Facebook so as not to allow “free and open speech”.

Mr. Trump was banned from both platforms after the U.S. Capitol riot in January.

His messages before and after the raid are said to have encouraged violence.

As Twitter made its ban permanent, Facebook announced last week that its suspension, including the former president’s Instagram account, would last at least two years.

What does Trump’s statement say?

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, which has just banned Twitter because it banned its president,” he said in a statement released Tuesday.

He suggested he should have banned Facebook while he was in office, but said company boss Mark Zuckerberg “kept calling me and coming over to the White House for dinner. tell me how awesome I was ”.

Mr Trump has also backed unnamed rival social media platforms, saying they will “emerge and take hold.”

The 45th US president has struggled to gain attention since his access to Twitter and Facebook was blocked. A website he launched last month to publicize his word has been shut down due to low traffic.

Why has Nigeria banned Twitter?

Nigerian authorities accused the platform of threatening the country’s “business existence” by allowing “disinformation and fake news to spread.”

The ban follows the removal of President Buhari’s tweet, which referred to the civil war in Nigeria four decades ago, and included a veiled threat to those supporting a secessionist movement in the southeast of the country.

His government said on Saturday that the removal of the tweet was “disappointing”, but was not the only reason for the “temporary” suspension of Twitter.

The professional body of Nigerian mobile operators – known as Alton – said its members were ordered to block access to Twitter.

Authorities have since said they will prosecute anyone who violates the ban, but have yet to announce any arrests.

Many Nigerians, including prominent politicians and churches, continue to tweet using virtual private networks (VPNs).

Twitter said the ban was “deeply concerning.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s national broadcasting regulator, NBC, said it would begin “licensing all internet streaming services and social media operations in Nigeria,” according to a government statement.