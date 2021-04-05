World
Twice-weekly Covid rapid tests to be rolled out for everyone in England – Times of India
LONDON: everyone England will be able to access for free, regularly, rapid coronavirus screening later this week to track asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, the UK government said on Monday.
In order to start lifting the lockdown restrictions for all businesses, stores and restaurants, everyone will be able to access the quick and free lateral flow tests for themselves and their families to use twice a week from of this Friday.
It is hoped that the data will help scientists track and trace any new variant of the coronavirus more effectively, as more people being tested will increase the ability to identify and monitor mutations in the deadly virus.
“Massive efforts have been made by the British public to stop the spread of the virus. As we continue to make good progress on our immunization program and with our roadmap to carefully relax ongoing restrictions, regular rapid tests is even more important to ensure that these efforts are not in vain, ”said the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“That’s why we’re now rolling out free rapid tests to everyone across England – helping us stop epidemics in their tracks, so we can get back to seeing the people we love and doing the things we love.” love, ”he said.
So far, rapid tests have been made available to those most at risk and people who have to leave their homes to work, including frontline people nationwide. Health Service workers (NHS), nursing home staff and residents, school children and their families.
Now, rapid tests will be offered to everyone, with people encouraged to take regular tests.
“The immunization program has been a shot in the arm for the whole country, but recovering our lost freedoms and getting back to normal depends on us all being tested regularly,” the UK Health Secretary said , Matt Hancock. ‘The British public have shown over the past year that they adapt quickly and always do the right thing in the interest of public health, and I know they will do their part by getting tested. regularly in the coming months, ”he said.
According to official estimates, one in three people with Covid-19 have no symptoms and can spread the virus without knowing it.
Rapid tests detect cases quickly, which means positive cases can isolate themselves immediately. Since the introduction of rapid testing, more than 120,000 positive cases that otherwise would not have been found have already been identified by lateral flow testing – which involves a nose or throat swab kit.
DHSC says that by making rapid testing accessible to everyone, more cases will be detected, breaking chains of transmission and saving lives.
More than 100,000 companies in England have already expressed an interest in providing rapid tests to their employees, and the offer of free tests is being extended to companies with more than 10 workers where on-site testing is not possible.
The expanded regular testing offering for the public will be delivered through a home ordering system, community testing sites or by collection at pharmacies.
If testing at home, people should record their results online or by calling 119. They should self-isolate if they are positive and order a follow-up confirmatory PCR test.
“Rapid tests help us find cases of Covid-19 that we wouldn’t otherwise know, helping to break the chains of transmission. These tests are effective in detecting people who are infectious and therefore most likely to pass the infection on to others. This is another tool we now have to help keep infection rates lower, ”said Dr Susan Hopkins, Director of Covid-19 Strategic Response at Public Health England (PHE) and Advisor Chief Medical Officer of the NHS Test and Trace.
A recent analysis of the NHS Test and Trace system shows that for every 1,000 lateral flow tests performed, there is less than one false positive result.
The tests detect cases with high levels of the virus and are very effective in finding people who do not have symptoms but are very likely to transmit the disease.
A government marketing campaign encouraging people to take up the twice-weekly rapid test offer will start rolling out from Friday.
