Twenty years after September 11, 2001: institutions in decline, but a religion on the rise?

NEW YORK, September 09 (IPS) – Described as the “worst terrorist attack ever in the United States”, September 11, 2001 is a moment that led to multiple, cascading transformations in our world.

US President George W. Bush and his administration described the attacks on the world trade towers and the Pentagon as an “attack on freedom,” an act of “evil,” and he quoted a passage from the Bible in his first speech. to a nation in shock, and later described the US position as “a crusade.”

Religious language was normal in the political narrative of some leaders in the Middle East and parts of Africa and even Latin America. But it was an interesting demarcation of the discourse of politicians in the Western world.

The United States clearly saw itself as a force of kindness and there was a clear line between attackers and evil. Most of the nations of the world were in solidarity with the pain of a nation still seen by many as a beacon of freedom and democracy.

But a succession of foreign and military policy decisions by the Bush administration and subsequent administrations under 4 different presidencies effectively ended that sympathy, and sparked what is today a major credibility crisis for states. United.

Afghanistan, now dubbed “the longest war in American history,” began with American forces allied with warlords with questionable histories of humanity, not to mention credibility, and went downhill. ended in a heart-wrenching and chaotic pullout, albeit politely described as “surprising” by the United States and its NATO allies.

The background to the series of US decisions is Guantanamo (described as “a beautiful… sunny island…” by Donald Rumsfeld). Symbol of the will of the United States to use all means to counter evil, Guantanamo has definitely damaged the self-image of the United States, as well as its interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the “war against it.” terrorism ”now rather grotesque.

The dismantling of Saddam’s regime in Iraq was like a theater, where the Coalition Provisional Authorities (APC) made a series of catastrophic decisions. These eventually fueled the entire Arab region, a series of conflicts within and between its countries, gave massive impetus to sectarianism between Sunni Muslims and Shiites that reverberated around the world, reconfigured the regional power politics in the Gulf and have gradually created fertile ground for misogynist and right-wing discourse around the world.

The point is that despite unprecedented global civil protests, wars have continued. These wars, and their many impacts in and around the world, including the very legitimacy of the so-called “just war” recounted by many religious leaders inside and outside the United States, ultimately resulted in a loss of confidence in all political institutions.

Whether it is the US Congress, the Indian Parliament, or the legislatures of Brazil or Russia, political institutions face a crisis of legitimacy and effectiveness, and political parties, globally, appear to be failing. one source of dissonance to another.

We now know that the “free press” in the United States (and elsewhere) actively participated in spreading the lies about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction, among many other fallacies, which contributed to the dismantling. progressive myth of objective media institutions. A myth effectively shattered today by the normality of the phenomenon of “fake news” and the ultimate victim of it – the “truth”.

Business enterprises are already slandered by one profit or environmental scandal after another, and financial institutions were hit hard by the 2008 financial crisis and the free market wonders that followed.

Child sexual abuse has shaken the world’s oldest and largest religious institutions, and although the current Pope is viewed as a redeemer by many, the fact remains that the Catholic Church today does not do not harness the same power as a few decades ago.

Instead, it is a church, or creed, now in fierce competition from evangelical groups in many of the world’s greatest countries and continents. The collateral damage of this decline in institutional legitimacy is the shrinking of the space of civil society and the virtual extinction of one form of responsibility: Human Rights.

Meanwhile, interest in “religion” and so-called “value” and “value-based” discourses is on the rise among policy makers, in multilateral institutions and think tanks, in the North and in. from South.

Interest was certainly spurred by the fear of “Islamic extremism” which seemed to emerge in Western public consciousness along with Muslim outrage over a Salman Rushdie novel and Danish cartoons (then Charlie Hebdo) , but then grew to be seen through the prism of Al Qaeda, which is now pale in comparison to the so-called Islamic State, Boko Haram, al-Shabab and more. Although less interest is given to other politically and militarist religiously inspired actors, they also exist.

But this interest in religious values ​​and commitment leads to paying more attention to religious actors as “peacemakers”, “mediators”, “peacebuilders” and as development and humanitarian partners. .

Especially since we are seeing faith-based organizations responding to desperate needs resulting from the Covid epidemic and natural disasters all over the world. It is an interest that I am biased towards. But we should not be blinded by it.

Somewhere else I wrote how this interest of so-called secular politicians and decision-makers, if not deliberately multireligious in nature, and intentionally geared towards energizing – and accountability to – a vibrant civil society, and which consolidates existing multi-faith platforms (rather than trying to build new ones), can be a source of disruption, political instability, new business creation and lucrative industry, and global damage.

The rise of “religion” in a world shaken by the collapse of multiple forms of institutional legitimacy is a double-edged sword. Certain religious arguments were used – and still are – to vilify and deprive indigenous peoples of their rights, to legitimize all forms of violence – from the apartheid regime to Nazism and its ramifications today, to the most blatant gender-based violence – and to justify ongoing wars and conflicts between peoples.

So religion is not a panacea. But to avoid a scenario where religions serve as the food for new ideologies of opportunism, injustice and violence, we must ensure that some of the legacies of September 11, 2001, namely mistrust of the infallibility of institutions. , are maintained, while the decline in respect for human rights as a standard of justice is reversed.

Our “salvation”, and that of our planet, could well be in the respect of all human rights. No religion, religious institution, actor or leader has this set of rights or can achieve them alone. Just as no government can or has done. In fact, we arrived at the articles on human rights precisely by elucidating the values ​​common to all faiths.

In order for us to defend all human rights, we must hold all religions and their institutions and leaders accountable for working together, to serve all people.

Professor Azza Karam, Ph.D, is Secretary General of Religions for Peace International

