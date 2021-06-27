World
Turnout low as France votes for new Macron and Le Pen test – Times of India
PARIS: France voted Sunday in the second round of regional elections as a test for the centrist president Emmanuel Macron and the extreme right of Marine Le Pen, but voter turnout so far showing no improvement over the dismal turnout of the first phase.
The first round of June 20 saw Macron’s ruling party suffer another electoral defeat and Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) fell short of expectations.
This has led some observers to say that it is far from certain that the 2022 presidential election will come down to a duel between the two rivals.
The first-round results marked a boost for the traditional right-wing Republicans as well as the Socialist Party, who were in a hurry after the centrist Macron came to power in 2017 with his brand new party La République en Marche (LREM).
Analysts warn of over-extrapolating regional election results for the heads of France’s 13 metropolitan regions – from Brittany in the north-west to the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA) region in the south-east .
But participation in last week’s polls sparked cross-party concerns, rejected by 66.72% of voters, a record in modern France, an indication of a growing divide between voters and the political elite.
With a turnout registered at just 27.89 percent as of 5:00 p.m. in the second round – just a point higher than at this stage last week – there was little hope of a drastic improvement.
“I’m not sure what the point is,” said Hélène Debotte, 31, who said she would not vote in these polls but would do so in the presidential election. “There, it is clear what is at stake.”
Polls have shown that most French people do not know who runs their region and what the entities are doing.
“I’m going to vote but I don’t know what it’s worth,” said retiree Hugues Hubert, 66. “What are the candidates going to do? No idea!”
The first round results put Le Pen’s RN in the lead in just one region, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA), a big disappointment for them after pre-election opinion polls suggested a possible breakthrough in several areas.
One of the most watched races on Sunday will be whether the RN candidate Thierry Mariani can defeat his right-wing rival Renaud Muselier.
Taking control of a region for the first time would be a huge boost for Le Pen as she seeks to convince voters that the RN – which she has renamed since taking over from her flamboyant father Jean – Marie – is a serious power party. .
Muselier could be helped by the withdrawal of left-wing candidates, an example of the “Republican Front” seen in the last presidential elections to block the far right.
Critics accused Mariani of being an admirer of authoritarians such as the Russian president Vladimir Poutine and Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. Prime Minister Jean Castex warned last week that a victory for Mariani would be “very serious” for the country.
The RN also failed in the Ile-de-France region which includes Paris. Her 25-year-old rising star, Jordan Bardella, has failed to disturb the outgoing right-wing Valérie Pecresse, favorite to fend off a coalition of the left and the Greens.
Right-wing heavyweight Xavier Bertrand, meanwhile, seems ready to hang on to the northeast of Hauts-de-France, cementing his credibility as the 2022 presidential challenger to the traditional right.
The results of the first round made the reading unpleasant for Macron and his LREM, confirming the party’s failure to take root at the local and regional level despite the control of the presidency and the lower house of parliament.
Although he sent several ministers to campaign and Macron himself embarked on a nationwide tour – which at one point saw him slapped in the face by a member of the public – in some areas LREM has failed to rally the 10% required to complete the second round.
“2022: What if it wasn’t them?” claimed the title in the left wing Release newspaper on a photo of Macron and Le Pen.
LREM has virtually no chance of taking control of a single region and is currently only the fifth of the political parties in France.
The Socialists are expected to retain several regions, in part because of the second-round pacts with the far-left party France Unbowed (LFI) and Europe Verte Ecologie – Les Verts (EELV).
With the help of the left, the EELV meanwhile still imagines its chances of conquering the Pays de la Loire region with its candidate Matthieu Orphelin, former member of Macron’s party.
Voting began at 8:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT) on Sunday, with the last polling stations scheduled to close 12 hours later.
The first round of June 20 saw Macron’s ruling party suffer another electoral defeat and Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) fell short of expectations.
This has led some observers to say that it is far from certain that the 2022 presidential election will come down to a duel between the two rivals.
The first-round results marked a boost for the traditional right-wing Republicans as well as the Socialist Party, who were in a hurry after the centrist Macron came to power in 2017 with his brand new party La République en Marche (LREM).
Analysts warn of over-extrapolating regional election results for the heads of France’s 13 metropolitan regions – from Brittany in the north-west to the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA) region in the south-east .
But participation in last week’s polls sparked cross-party concerns, rejected by 66.72% of voters, a record in modern France, an indication of a growing divide between voters and the political elite.
With a turnout registered at just 27.89 percent as of 5:00 p.m. in the second round – just a point higher than at this stage last week – there was little hope of a drastic improvement.
“I’m not sure what the point is,” said Hélène Debotte, 31, who said she would not vote in these polls but would do so in the presidential election. “There, it is clear what is at stake.”
Polls have shown that most French people do not know who runs their region and what the entities are doing.
“I’m going to vote but I don’t know what it’s worth,” said retiree Hugues Hubert, 66. “What are the candidates going to do? No idea!”
The first round results put Le Pen’s RN in the lead in just one region, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA), a big disappointment for them after pre-election opinion polls suggested a possible breakthrough in several areas.
One of the most watched races on Sunday will be whether the RN candidate Thierry Mariani can defeat his right-wing rival Renaud Muselier.
Taking control of a region for the first time would be a huge boost for Le Pen as she seeks to convince voters that the RN – which she has renamed since taking over from her flamboyant father Jean – Marie – is a serious power party. .
Muselier could be helped by the withdrawal of left-wing candidates, an example of the “Republican Front” seen in the last presidential elections to block the far right.
Critics accused Mariani of being an admirer of authoritarians such as the Russian president Vladimir Poutine and Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. Prime Minister Jean Castex warned last week that a victory for Mariani would be “very serious” for the country.
The RN also failed in the Ile-de-France region which includes Paris. Her 25-year-old rising star, Jordan Bardella, has failed to disturb the outgoing right-wing Valérie Pecresse, favorite to fend off a coalition of the left and the Greens.
Right-wing heavyweight Xavier Bertrand, meanwhile, seems ready to hang on to the northeast of Hauts-de-France, cementing his credibility as the 2022 presidential challenger to the traditional right.
The results of the first round made the reading unpleasant for Macron and his LREM, confirming the party’s failure to take root at the local and regional level despite the control of the presidency and the lower house of parliament.
Although he sent several ministers to campaign and Macron himself embarked on a nationwide tour – which at one point saw him slapped in the face by a member of the public – in some areas LREM has failed to rally the 10% required to complete the second round.
“2022: What if it wasn’t them?” claimed the title in the left wing Release newspaper on a photo of Macron and Le Pen.
LREM has virtually no chance of taking control of a single region and is currently only the fifth of the political parties in France.
The Socialists are expected to retain several regions, in part because of the second-round pacts with the far-left party France Unbowed (LFI) and Europe Verte Ecologie – Les Verts (EELV).
With the help of the left, the EELV meanwhile still imagines its chances of conquering the Pays de la Loire region with its candidate Matthieu Orphelin, former member of Macron’s party.
Voting began at 8:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT) on Sunday, with the last polling stations scheduled to close 12 hours later.