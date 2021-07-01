Turning Crisis into Opportunity: World leaders meet at UN to help boost recovery from pandemic

The hybrid conference (online and in person), which will take place July 6-15, will focus on lessons, successes, gaps and plans for emerging from the unprecedented health crisis, and will advocate for the achievement of the goals Sustainable development goals (SDGs) as the best way to build more inclusive, resilient and healthier societies.

“Countries will share and reflect the steps they have taken to overcome the pandemic, cope with its impacts and build back better,” said Munir Akram, the President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which convenes the Forum. “A central question would be whether and how they use the SDGs as a model for their response to COVID-19[female[feminine. ”

Help the most vulnerable

This year, 43 countries present the actions they have taken to improve the standard of living of people, despite the impact of the pandemic; To date, 168 countries have presented their progress on the SDGs since the first Forum in 2016.

In the area of ​​climate action, for example, the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda is implementing a $ 1.3 million project to improve its civil society’s access to climate finance. In Norway, measures to combat climate change have led to a drop in total greenhouse gas emissions to the lowest level since 1993, as well as Angola’s decision to adopt measures to reduce the country’s dependence on oil.

For many countries, the response to the pandemic has involved investing in their citizens, improving social protection systems and labor markets in order to help the most vulnerable populations.

Egypt’s “Decent Life” program aims to improve the lives of millions of poor people in rural areas; Denmark has launched its “Children First” project, to ensure better conditions of equal opportunities in childhood; and Cyprus adopted a support program for employees, the self-employed, vulnerable groups and businesses, worth around 2.6 billion euros.

Years of erased progress

Despite these welcome initiatives, ECOSOC warns that the pandemic has erased years of progress on some SDGs, and delegates will identify areas that need more attention and policies that are likely to have the maximum impact on achieving the goals.

Before the start of the pandemic, progress was already described as unsatisfactory, with widespread inequalities, hunger, climate change, lack of access to education, growing unemployment and extreme poverty.

By highlighting these current issues, it is hoped that countries will chart a people-centered recovery path underpinned by economic reforms, digital transformation, vaccine equity and climate action.