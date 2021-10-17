Turkish Erdogan says talks are underway with US to buy F-16s – Times of India

A Turkish Air Force F-16 plane (Reuters file photo)

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said his country was in talks with the United States to purchase F-16 fighters after the launch of the F-35 program to purchase a defense system Russian anti-missile.

Washington excluded Ankara from NATO’s F-35 stealth fighter jets program in 2019 after Turkey bought Russian S-400 defense air systems in defiance of warnings from its Western allies.

The acquisition jeopardized Turkish-American relations and blocked Turkey’s plans to buy around 100 F-35 fighters.

Turkey is now seeking compensation for its ouster from the US-led program, including a $ 1.4 billion payment it made before its withdrawal.

Turkey’s purchase of F-16 planes from the United States is “of course linked to the F-35 problem,” Erdogan told reporters at an airport in Istanbul before embarking on a tour of Africa.

He said the United States had offered Turkey to sell F-16s to modernize its air fleet.

“We have said that we will take all necessary measures to meet the defense needs of our country,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey was working on modernizing its fleet of warplanes.

Such a sale by the Americans would, however, have to be approved by Congress – where anti-Turkish sentiments are on the rise.

Last month, Erdogan said Turkey still plans to purchase a second batch of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia.

The United States has warned Turkey of further risks to bilateral relations if it purchases more weapons from Russia.

Erdogan said on Sunday that Washington should compensate Turkey for its payment of $ 1.4 billion.

“We have raised this issue in our talks. We attach importance to dialogue for a solution to this problem,” he said.

“We are working to further develop our fleet, from modernizing the F-16s in our possession to new purchases of additional F-16s,” said the Turkish leader.