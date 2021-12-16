Turkish currency hits new low, yet again
ISTANBUL – The Turkish lira hit new lows on Thursday after the Central Bank cut interest rates for the fourth month in a row in what has become President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s increasingly personal battle to turn around an economy in difficulty.
The lira dipped to 15.44 shortly after the rate cut, down nearly 5% in one day. The cut has been widely expected since Erdogan announced his intention to cut rates last month despite soaring inflation of over 20%.
Mr Erdogan has resisted the generally accepted policy of raising interest rates to contain inflation, choosing instead to cut rates in an effort to spur growth ahead of elections in 18 months. He has promised to increase production and employment in what he describes as an “economic war of independence”.
Lowering the value of the lira appears to be part of the policy to make Turkey more competitive in export markets. Lira has lost almost 50 percent of its value this year.
Still, the currency crash has hit Turkish citizens with almost daily price increases and inflation rates of 21%, though analysts say unofficial rates are double that.
In a sign of the urgency of the economic situation, shortly after Thursday’s rate cut, Erdogan announced during a televised press briefing at the presidential palace that he would raise the minimum wage by 50 percent over the course of the new Year.
Mr Erdogan has taken growing personal control over the country’s economy and monetary policy, repeatedly changing the head of the Central Bank in recent years and explaining that because he was accountable to voters for the economic performance of the country, it should be involved in decision-making.
Yet it was his repeated interference and unorthodox policies that scared investors and rocked the markets.
