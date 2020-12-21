Turkish court sentences ex-Kurdish MP to 22 years in prison

Guven was sentenced on three counts of terrorism after losing parliamentary immunity in June this year.

A Turkish court has sentenced a former Kurdish lawmaker, who became famous for a hunger strike lasting several months two years ago, to more than 22 years in prison for terrorism.

Leyla Guven, an opposition MP from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) who was stripped of her parliamentary immunity in June, was found guilty of belonging to a “terrorist group” and of disseminating “terrorist propaganda” for Kurdish armed groups banned.

On Monday, Guven was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison for belonging to a “terrorist organization” and an additional eight years on two separate charges of disseminating “terrorist propaganda”.

Guven was not present at the court hearing in Diyarbakir, a predominantly Kurdish south-eastern town, and his whereabouts were not immediately clear.

The court ordered Guven’s immediate arrest.

Her legal team told AFP news agency it would appeal the verdict.

In 2018, the 56-year-old drew international attention by launching a 200-day hunger strike aimed at ending the isolation of jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan by guaranteeing him access to his family and his lawyers.

Guven was in detention on separate charges when she went on hunger strike.

She was released under judicial supervision last year after serving a one-year sentence for calling the Turkish military operation against a Syrian Kurdish armed group an “invasion”.

In a tweet, Guven’s daughter Sabiha Temizkan called the Turkish government “an enemy of the law”.

The Ocalan Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is blacklisted by Ankara and its Western allies as a terrorist group, has been leading an armed uprising against the Turkish state since 1984 that has killed dozens thousands of people.

The government has jailed dozens of mayors and other HDP officials over the past year for the party’s alleged ties to the PKK, which it firmly denies.

The crackdown has alarmed global human rights groups and further strained Turkey’s difficult relations with the European Union, which is increasingly concerned about the policies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The opposition accused Erdogan and his AK party of seeking to crush dissent by jailing opposition members and critics since a failed 2016 coup.

The government said its actions were justified by the threats the country faces.