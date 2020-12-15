Turkish cafes, crossroads of male social life, cannot survive virus

ISTANBUL – For years Varan Suzme frequented the Kiral Coffeehouse near his home, where men from his Istanbul neighborhood spend hours chatting, sipping tiny steaming cups, and playing backgammon and cards.

“Every day I came here,” said Mr. Suzme, 77, a retired textile salesman. “This is our second home. It is a place that I love, I see my friends, I am happy and I play games.

Until the pandemic. A lockdown earlier this year closed cafes across the country, as well as bars and restaurants, and when the government allowed them to reopen in June, it banned the usual gambling, saying it increased the risk of viral transmission.

Customers, who are mostly middle-aged and retired, have stopped coming for fear of the virus, and with games banned, cafe owners have seen their business shrink. Even before another lockdown went into effect this month, they feared the coronavirus could endanger the survival of many cafes, depriving the country of a vital center of Turkish life.