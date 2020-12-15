Turkish cafes, crossroads of male social life, cannot survive virus
ISTANBUL – For years Varan Suzme frequented the Kiral Coffeehouse near his home, where men from his Istanbul neighborhood spend hours chatting, sipping tiny steaming cups, and playing backgammon and cards.
“Every day I came here,” said Mr. Suzme, 77, a retired textile salesman. “This is our second home. It is a place that I love, I see my friends, I am happy and I play games.
Until the pandemic. A lockdown earlier this year closed cafes across the country, as well as bars and restaurants, and when the government allowed them to reopen in June, it banned the usual gambling, saying it increased the risk of viral transmission.
Customers, who are mostly middle-aged and retired, have stopped coming for fear of the virus, and with games banned, cafe owners have seen their business shrink. Even before another lockdown went into effect this month, they feared the coronavirus could endanger the survival of many cafes, depriving the country of a vital center of Turkish life.
All-male reserve, Turkish coffee is everything from a post office to a social club, fueled by cups of coffee – or these days, as tastes change, tea. In every neighborhood, from the narrow alleys of Istanbul to the ancient towns spread across the country, this is where men stop on their way to work, retirees meet and trade gossip, and political parties campaign .
“We miss our friends and playing backgammon,” said Mamuk Katikoy, 70, when he recently visited the Kiral Coffeehouse in Istanbul’s Yesilkoy district for an interview. “I haven’t seen this man for eight months,” he said, greeting a 90-year-old friend who also passed by.
Several cafe owners have complained that the religiously conservative government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opposes gambling because of its association with gambling and that the ban is more ideological than hygienic.
The country was already in economic crisis when the pandemic hit, and with scarce government help, many businesses were forced to shut down permanently.
Several famous cafes in the artistic district of Beyoglu have closed in recent months. They had introduced Italian espresso to Istanbul society – the now-closed Simdi Cafe was famous for its 1960s espresso machine – and came to represent a flowering of intellectual and artistic life in Turkey.
Traditional Turkish coffee is a more humble affair, where the patrons are mostly working class people, playing cards, backgammon and “okey,” a game similar to rummy, played with numbered tiles. Some cafes charge for games by the hour, while others just make their money from the drinks they serve.
But with no games, business between lockouts was so poor that most cafes either closed or have few customers. Homeowners warn that without more government help, they may have to shut down permanently.
“Our businesses are empty,” said Murat Agaoglu, the head of the Turkish Coffee and Buffet Federation, who predicted that 20% of the country’s coffee shops would go bankrupt.
This could deprive Turkey of a pillar of its communities almost as old as coffee consumption. The custom spread from Arabia north to Turkey and Europe in the 16th century.
Turkey’s first cafes were founded by two Syrian merchants in the Tahtakale district of what was then called Constantinople, near the seat of power of the Ottoman Empire and among the bustling alleys of the Spice Bazaar.
“At that time, Istanbul was one of the most populous cities in the world,” said Cemal Kafadar, professor of Turkish studies at Harvard University. “Imagine the commercial potential of this innovation. There were hundreds of cafes in the city in half a century. And since then, we are able to enjoy the blessed beer of this blessed bean in private or in public.
The court of the Ottoman sultans embraced the consumption of coffee. Craftsmen made tiny, delicate cups and thin-necked coffee makers, women began to serve coffee to guests in their homes, and men gathered in cafes, smoking tobacco from extravagant long-stemmed pipes. Later, the water pipe became fashionable.
Cafes evolved into meeting places where businessmen socialized, but they also became centers of literary activity and public entertainment. Some had reading rooms or housed storytellers and puppeteers. Many still bear names reminiscent of their Arabic origins, “kahvehane”, meaning a cafe, and “kiraathane”, meaning a reading house.
Inevitably, the cafes became centers of gossip and political activism, as they did across Europe, and were periodically closed when political unrest increased, Mr Kafadar said.
Over time, they lost their place in the eyes of the better-educated urban public and gradually became cheap haunts for workers. “From the middle of the 19th century, modernizers associated them with idleness and backwardness,” said Mr. Kafadar.
Traditional cafes, regulated by the government, are allowed to sell tea and coffee and other carbonated drinks, including salep, a popular drink made from orchid bulbs dating from the Ottoman era.
Drinks and games, as well as prices, are listed on the license which is displayed on the wall of the cafe. Prices are regulated and set low.
They serve traditional Turkish coffee, each cup individually brewed, bitter or sweet to taste, and small glasses of strong black tea. Water pipes are still listed among the offerings, but Mr Erdogan’s government banned their use indoors more than a decade ago.
For Guven Kiral, running a café has been his life. He inherited his from his father and moved it to new premises in the same neighborhood.
“This place is like my child,” he says. “I have a son, but he’s like a second son to me.”
On peak days he would have 60 people to play, he said, but the pandemic put an end to that, silencing the shuffling of cards and the net click and snap of backgammon pieces.
“If I open, the customers come for tea and sit down for a while, but then they say, ‘Sorry, there are no games’ and they leave,” said Mr Kiral, who is afraid of ‘being forced to shut down. for good. “We are going downhill. The pandemic has caused us enormous loss.”
He demonstrated his anti-virus hygiene regimen of laying out disposable tablecloths, pulling out a new deck of cards for each game, and soaking the backgammon counters in detergent. The tables would be widely spaced and even widened to keep customers away from each other, he said.
“The big problem is the ban on games, both for the customers and the people who work there,” said Bendevi Palandoken, head of the Turkish Craftsmen’s Chamber, which represents the owners and workers of 120,000 cafes across the country. the country. “We want the government to ease the burden with social security contributions and cash assistance for the breadwinners.”
A leaflet hanging on the wall of the Kiral Coffeehouse reads: “We ask the government, are we not important to you?”
Mr Kiral said he would be heartbroken to lose the business.
“For my regulars, the first thing will be separation. They won’t see people anymore, ”he said. “We would lose our jokes, our laughter.”
On a larger level, he said the entire previous generation would be penalized. “The cost will be for a certain age group. They will have nowhere to go.
