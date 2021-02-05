World
Turkey’s Uyghurs fear being sold to China in exchange for a vaccine
BEIJING: Abdullah Metseydi |, a Uyghur in Turkey, was getting ready for bed last month when he heard a noise, then knocking on the door. “Police! Open the door!”
A dozen or more officers flocked in, many carrying rifles and wearing the camouflage of the Turkish counterterrorism force. They asked if Metseydi had participated in anti-China movements and threatened to expel him and his wife. They took him to a deportation center, where he now sits at the center of a brewing political controversy.
Opposition lawmakers in Turkey accuse Ankara rulers of secretly selling Uyghurs to China in exchange for coronavirus vaccines. Tens of millions of vials of the promised Chinese vaccine have yet to be delivered. Meanwhile, in recent months, Turkish police have raided and detained around 50 Uyghurs in deportation centers, lawyers say – a steep rise from last year.
While no hard evidence has yet emerged for a quid pro quo, these lawmakers and Uyghurs fear Beijing is using vaccines as leverage to secure passage of an extradition treaty. The treaty was signed years ago but suddenly ratified by China in December, and could be presented to Turkish lawmakers as early as this month.
Uyghurs say the bill, once passed, could bring their ultimate deadly nightmare: deportation to a country they fled to avoid mass detention. More than a million Uyghurs and other largely Muslim minorities have been dragged into prisons and detention camps in China, in what China calls a counterterrorism measure but the United States declared genocide.
“I am terrified of being kicked out,” said Melike, Metseydi’s wife, weeping, refusing to give her last name for fear of reprisal. “I am worried about my husband’s mental health.”
Suspicions of a deal emerged when China’s first vaccine delivery was suspended for weeks in December. Officials blamed the licensing problems.
But even now, Yildirim Kaya, a lawmaker from Turkey’s main opposition party, said China had delivered only a third of the 30 million doses it had pledged by the end of January. Turkey relies heavily on China’s Sinovac vaccine to immunize its population against the virus, which has infected some 2.5 million and killed more than 26,000 people.
“Such a delay is not normal. We have paid for these vaccines,” Kaya said. “Is China blackmailing Turkey?”
Kaya said he had formally questioned the Turkish government about pressure from China, but had yet to receive a response.
Turkish and Chinese authorities insist that the extradition bill is not intended to target Uyghurs for deportation. Chinese state media have called such concerns “defamation,” and Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has denied any connection between the vaccines and the treaty.
“I think your speculation is unfounded,” Wang said at a press briefing Thursday.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in December that the delay in vaccination was unrelated to the Uyghur issue.
“We are not using Uyghurs for political purposes, we are defending their human rights,” Cavusoglu said.
But although very few of them have been deported so far, the recent detentions have sent a chill through Turkey’s Uyghur community, estimated at 50,000. And in recent weeks, the Turkish ambassador to Beijing has praised Chinese vaccines while adding that Ankara values ”judicial cooperation” with China – code, many Uyghurs fear, for possible repression.
In the past, a small number of Uyghurs have surrendered Syria train with activists. But most Uyghurs in Turkey avoid jihadists and fear harming the Uyghur cause.
Lawyers representing detained Uyghurs say that in most cases Turkish police have no evidence of links to terrorist groups. Ankara law professor Ilyas Dogan believes the detentions are politically motivated.
“They have no concrete evidence,” said Dogan, who currently represents six Uyghurs in deportation centers, including Metseydi. “They are not serious.”
Even if the bill is ratified, Dogan doubts there will be mass evictions, given general public sympathy for Uyghurs in Turkey. But he believes the chances of individuals being deported would increase dramatically.
Due to shared cultural ties, Turkey has long been a haven for the Uyghurs, a Turkish group originally from the far west of Xinjiang. Turkish President Recep Erdogan denounced China’s treatment of Uyghurs as “genocide” more than ten years ago.
That all changed with an attempted coup in Turkey in 2016, which sparked a massive and alienated Erdogan purge of Western governments. China was waiting to fill the void, which lends and invests billions in Turkey.
Signs of strong economic ties abound, big and small: An exporter with business in China has been appointed Turkish Ambassador to Beijing. A $ 1.7 billion Chinese-funded coal power plant is rising on the shores of Turkey’s Mediterranean.
Istanbul Airport has achieved the world’s first “Chinese Friendly Airport” certification, setting aside check-in counters to accommodate thousands of tourists from Shanghai and Beijing. And President Erdogan’s once fiery rhetoric has turned dull and diplomatic, praising China’s leadership for their help.
China has also started requesting the extradition of many other Uyghurs from Turkey. In a 2016 extradition request first disclosed by Axios and independently obtained by The Associated Press, Chinese officials requested the extradition of a former Uyghur cellphone seller, accusing him of promoting the terrorist group Islamic State online.
