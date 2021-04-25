Turkey summons US ambassador over genocide announcement – Times of India

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has yet to address the issue. AP Photo

ISTANBUL: turkey The Foreign Ministry summoned the US Ambassador to Ankara to protest the US decision to mark the deportation and murder of Armenians during the Ottoman Empire as “genocide”.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met David Satterfield on Saturday evening to express his strong condemnation. “The declaration has no legal basis in terms of international law and has hurt the Turkish people, opening a wound that is difficult to repair in our relations,” the ministry said.

Saturday, US President Joe biden followed through on an election promise to recognize the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Ottoman Armenians as genocide.

the White House The proclamation immediately prompted statements of condemnation from Turkish officials, although the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has not yet solved the problem.

Turkey rejects the use of the word, saying both Turks and Armenians have been killed, and has called for a joint history commission to investigate.