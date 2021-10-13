Turkey says it will do ‘what’s necessary’ after attacks in Syria

The Turkish foreign minister said the United States and Russia had failed to keep their promises to ensure that the YPG withdrew from the border region.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey will “do what is necessary for its security” after what it called increased cross-border traffic attacks by the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

The comments were made by Turkey’s top diplomat on Tuesday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted an attack Ankara blamed on the YPG that killed two Turkish policemen was “the final straw” and Turkey was determined to eliminate threats from northern Syria.

Turkey said police in northern Syria’s Azaz region were hit by a YPG-guided missile attack on Sunday.

On Monday, shells believed to have been fired from a YPG-controlled area further east exploded in two areas of Karkamis in southern Turkey, Ankara said.

The YPG is backed by the United States, but Ankara claims the group is the Syrian wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been designated a “terrorist” group by Turkey and its NATO allies.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara on Tuesday, Cavusoglu said the United States and Russia had failed to keep their promises to ensure that the YPG withdraw from the Syrian border area.

“The two countries [the US and Russia] said these terrorists would have descended 30 km [from the border] … The promises were not kept… the United States and Russia are responsible for the recent attacks, because they did not keep their promises, and these terrorists are still there, ”said Cavusoglu.

“We have to sort this out ourselves. We will cleanse this region of terrorists, we will do whatever is necessary for our security. “

The U.S. Embassy on Tuesday expressed condolences to the families of the police officers and condemned the reported mortar attacks.

But Cavusoglu said the US message showed “insincerity” since Washington had armed and trained the YPG.

“You provide them with weapons and then make a statement for the show only. The lack of sincerity is evident there, ”he said, referring to Washington.

“They are breaking their promises, so we will do what is necessary for our safety.”

Turkey controls swathes of territory in northern Syria with allied Syrian rebels after leading three separate cross-border incursions into the region against ISIL (IS) and the YPG. Ankara has called on the United States to end its support for the YPG.

In separate deals with Moscow and Washington in 2019, Turkey ended its foray into northeastern Syria in exchange for withdrawing YPG fighters 30 km south of its border, but has since complained. repeatedly of violations and accused the two countries of breaking their promises.