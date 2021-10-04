Turkey says it captured Kurdish militant base in northern Iraq

ISTANBUL (AP) – Turkish troops have captured a major base belonging to Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Twelve members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, were “neutralized” in the operation, the ministry said in a tweet. He uses the term to describe opponents who are killed, injured or captured.

The operation took place near the Turkish border in an area where three Turkish soldiers were killed in August.

The ministry said the PKK’s “eastern headquarters” had been captured in what it called a “powerful coup” against the group, which is listed as a terrorist organization by the US and the EU. There were no details when the operation took place.

Turkey launched its latest air and ground campaign in northern Iraq in April in an effort to limit the PKK’s ability to launch cross-border attacks in Turkey. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the PKK began its armed campaign in 1984.