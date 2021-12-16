Turkey raises minimum wage as pound collapses and inflation wreaks havoc

Turkey is increasing its minimum wage by 50 percent from next year.

Turkey is raising its minimum wage by 50% from next year as households across the country grapple with soaring inflation and a collapsing pound.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement Thursday at a televised press conference, saying the policy change would result in the biggest increase in the minimum wage in 50 years.

The boost raises Turkey’s minimum wage from Lira 2,826 ($ 182) per month to Lira 4,250 ($ 275) and will directly affect some 6 million workers.

“We are determined to end the uncertainty that has arisen with the recent exchange rate fluctuations and sky-high price increases as soon as possible,” Erdogan said. “We will determine the future of this nation with its men and women, young and old, workers and employers.”

Erdogan also said the government would abolish minimum wage income and stamp duty.

The economic fortunes of Turks have been shaken this year by soaring inflation and a pound crash that has seen the Turkish currency lose more than half of its value against the US dollar since early January.

The country’s official inflation rate exceeded 21% last month, more than four times the target rate set by Turkey’s central bank. But members of the Turkish political opposition and some economists say the official rate is likely to underestimate the true rate of price increase.

“According to [independent inflation research group] ENAG inflation is around 60%, so this increase in the minimum wage roughly corresponds to inflation, ”Harun Ozturkler, professor of econometrics at Kırıkkale University, told Al Jazeera. He also noted that the new minimum wage was still lower than other important cost-of-living indicators put forward by workers’ groups.

The pound plunged to a new all-time low on Thursday after Turkey’s central bank cut interest rates by a percentage point to 14% – the fifth cut it has granted since September.

Lowering interest rates in the face of soaring inflation works against traditional economics, as lower borrowing costs usually decrease the value of a currency.

But Erdogan insists that lower interest rates will fight inflation, boost economic growth, fuel exports and create jobs. In the past two years, he sacked three governors of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT). He also insists that foreigners and their domestic allies are sabotaging the Turkish economy.

“President Erdogan continued to direct the heavily purged CBRT to test its unorthodox view that lower interest rates are needed to bring inflation down,” said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist from Capital Economics, in a note to clients Thursday, adding that “the currency is on track for its worst annual performance since 1995!” “

The central bank, which has also sold dollars several times in recent weeks to support the lira, said in its post-meeting statement that the current easing cycle is over for now.

With elections slated for 2023, Erdogan had said before Thursday that he would continue to push for lower borrowing costs.

But some economists believe the minimum wage hike announced on Thursday indicates the election could take place ahead of schedule.

“It also shows that the government is probably planning to go to elections in 2022,” Ozturkler told Al Jazeera. “One of the most important factors affecting the choice of Turkish voters is the minimum wage, and the government knows it.”