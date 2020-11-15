Turkey orders Google to change its online advertising strategy

Google faces yet another fine for allegedly abusing his influence over search ads, although the financial penalty this time around is less serious than its implications. Arab News reports that the Turkish Competition Council gave Google six months to change its advertising strategy after determining that the company had abused its dominance on the Internet. Its text ads are said to have skewed the results by pushing some businesses out of the results unless they made advertising money for Google.

The web giant is also facing a fine equivalent to $ 25.6 million as part of the ruling. He has 60 days to appeal the decision, although it was initially unclear whether that would happen. We asked Google for a comment.