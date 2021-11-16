Turkey offers to help Lebanon in crisis with Gulf countries

BEIRUT (AP) – Turkey’s Foreign Minister said on Tuesday that his country was ready to offer all its support to help restore relations between Lebanon and the Arab Gulf countries, embroiled in an unprecedented diplomatic split.

The feud with Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf states ended late last month and threatened to destabilize Lebanon’s new government and deepen the country’s economic downfall. It erupted over comments by a Lebanese minister on the war in Yemen that angered Saudi Arabia.

During a visit to Beirut, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for support for the Lebanese government to ensure the stability of the small country and that the general elections scheduled for next spring take place on time.

“We expressed our sadness at the recent crisis between Lebanon and the Gulf. We have received information regarding the latest developments with a view to its resolution. And if there is something that can be done to get the problem resolved as soon as possible, we are ready to implement it, ”Cavusoglu told reporters after meeting his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib.

Cavusoglu said he hoped the crisis would be resolved through mutual respect and diplomatic means, although it was not immediately clear how Turkey could help resolve it. Other allies of Saudi Arabia, including France and the United States, have called for the isolation of Lebanon by the Arab Gulf countries.

Saudi officials say the crisis is rooted in the growing influence of the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanese political affairs. Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition that fights Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the civil war in Yemen.

Cavusoglu arrived in Lebanon on Monday evening from Iran. He also met with the Lebanese president and speaker of parliament on Tuesday, and was later due to meet with Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi called the war in Yemen “absurd” and “aggression” on the part of Saudi Arabia. The remarks, broadcast at the end of October, were recorded in August, before his appointment to this post. Lebanon said the remarks do not represent official government views.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait withdrew their ambassadors from Lebanon to protest the comments. Saudi Arabia has also banned Lebanese imports. The feud endangers hundreds of millions of dollars in trade and assistance from oil-rich nations at a time when Lebanon sorely needs it.

Cavusoglu said he had also discussed with Lebanese officials how to ensure the voluntary return of Syrian refugees. Turkey and Lebanon are the two countries with the largest population of Syrian refugees in the region. Turkey hosts more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees while in Lebanon, which has a population of 6 million, there are more than one million Syrian refugees.