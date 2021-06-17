Turkey leaves interest rates unchanged, welcomes pound weakness

Turkey’s central bank kept interest rates stable during its last policy meeting, but signaled it was getting closer to an expected rate cut later this year.

The bank said on Thursday that recent pressure on import prices was playing a role in the risks of expected inflation, and it reiterated its commitment to keep rates above inflation, which is expected to remain at around 17%. for much of the year.

The central bank last changed its key rate to one week in March when former governor Naci Agbal raised it to avoid rising prices. A Reuters news agency poll shows analysts expect easing to begin in the fourth quarter, when inflation is expected to fall.

The pound fell 2.5% this week after the US Federal Reserve took a more hawkish tone, and after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s first meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden resulted in no breakthrough on key disputes.

The weakness of the pound, which hit an all-time low at the start of the month, is pushing up inflation via Turkey’s massive imports.

“In addition to recent cost factors based on import prices, demand conditions, supply constraints in certain sectors and high levels of inflation expectations continue to pose risks to price behavior and the outlook for inflation, “the bank’s board of directors said in a statement. after its monthly meeting.

But past rate hikes “continue to constrain credit and demand,” he said. “The key rate will continue to be determined at a level above inflation”, in accordance with the bank’s forecasts for further easing of prices in the coming months.

Months to come

Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, whom Erdogan appointed to replace Agbal during a market shock in March, said inflation is expected to fall decisively around September. The central bank’s forecast for year-end inflation stands at 12.2%.

Erdogan has repeatedly called for a monetary stimulus and this month he indicated July or August for possible rate cuts, prompting analysts to warn that premature easing could hurt the pound and the economy. , which has a heavy external debt.

“Policymakers are resisting political pressure to cut interest rates for now,” said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

The lira, among the worst performing emerging markets this year, weakened slightly to 8.644 per dollar at 11:48 GMT. He had briefly slipped to a record 8.88 earlier this month.

The 13% depreciation this year accelerated when Erdogan pulled out Agbal, a much-respected hawk, causing an exodus of foreign investment and further eroding the credibility of a bank that has seen four bosses in two years.

The World Bank, Fitch Ratings and Goldman Sachs are among those who have said rapid rate cuts and an earlier than expected Fed tightening are the main risks for Turkey.

The US central bank – the Federal Reserve – on Wednesday signaled that rate hikes could occur in 2023 as the economy emerges from the pandemic.

Turkey’s dollar bonds barely budged after the rate decision, with longer-term issues still falling by around 0.7 cents on the dollar, also reflecting greater pressure on emerging markets to following the Fed’s decision.