Turkey hits Twitter and Pinterest with advertising bans – Times of India

Turkey hits Twitter and Pinterest with advertising bans
ANKARA: turkey Tuesday hit Twitter, Pinterest and Periscope with advertising bans after failing to follow Facebook and appoint a local representative to remove disputed posts under a new media law.
Free speech advocates warn law is part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganattempt to control social media and stop all dissent against his government.
Social media legislation passed last year forced networks with more than one million users to designate an envoy to process court orders to remove offending content within 48 hours.
Bans on all three platforms went into effect on Tuesday, while companies that advertise with them will also be fined, Turkey’s Deputy Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan tweeted.
Ankara is “determined to do whatever is necessary to protect the data, the privacy and the rights of our people,” said Sayan.
“We will never let digital fascism and rule breaking dominate in Turkey,” he said.
If networks continue to ignore the law, Turkey will cut their bandwidth by 50% in April and then 90% in May, effectively making them inaccessible.
Some platforms that did not comply with the first deadline last November, including Facebook and Twitter, have been fined millions of dollars.
Facebook announced on Monday that it would appoint a local envoy but acknowledged “how important it is for our platform to be a place where users can exercise their freedom of expression.”
He joins YouTube, TikTok and Dailymotion in respect, angering activists. VK, the Russian equivalent of Facebook, opened a local office in November.
Milena Buyum, Amnesty InternationalThe Turkish activist from Turkey said on Monday that “Facebook’s decision puts them – along with Google, Youtube and others – in serious danger of becoming an instrument of state censorship.”
Research shows that as Erdogan’s grip on mainstream media tightened, particularly since he survived a failed coup in 2016, young people have sought information online, particularly on social networks.
Although Turkey has named Periscope in the rulings, Twitter announced last month that its mobile app for streaming live video would be shut down by March as usage declined.
The “cyber-world … has become a threat to humanity,” Erdogan warned last week, promising a commitment to a “cyber-homeland” as part of Turkey’s defense.
“Those who control the data can establish their digital dictatorships by ignoring democracy, the law, rights and freedoms,” the president added.
