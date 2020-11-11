Turkey has the opportunity to do things differently about its economy

(Bloomberg Opinion) – Long criticized for its unconventional economy, the Turkish government has started to take steps towards a more rational approach.

The adjustment was triggered first by the sacking of the country’s central bank governor, Murat Uysal, and then by the disconcerting resignation on Sunday of Finance Minister Berat Albayrak. The latter – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law – was quickly replaced by Lutfi Elvan, a respected AK party politician and former deputy prime minister. Former finance minister Naci Agbal takes over from the central bank.

Having such a seasoned economic management team is a welcome change, but its task will be complicated by the extreme centralization of power in Turkey and a context of geopolitical risk.

This transition will certainly be remembered for its strangeness. Albayrak communicated his resignation by posting a statement on his Instagram account. It was so poorly worded that for hours the working hypothesis was that his account must have been hacked. It took almost a day before Erdogan’s government gave a clear signal that the resignation had been accepted. In the meantime, the Turkish lira has gained nearly 6% against the dollar on Monday, not exactly a sign of confidence in the outgoing minister.

It is still not clear why Albayrak resigned. Her choice of a social media platform to announce her decision may indicate it was made without notifying her stepfather. One of the possible reasons for his departure is that he was not consulted before Uysal’s dismissal by Erdogan. Another possibility is that Erdogan was frightened by the significant depletion of the country’s foreign exchange reserves over the past 12 months, and recognized the urgent need for change.

Whatever the cause, the result is potentially positive. Agbal is known to have criticized Albayrak’s management of the economy, with good reason. Together, Elvan and Agbal will be responsible for correcting Turkey’s macroeconomic imbalances. They will have to start by raising nominal interest rates to move to a policy of positive real interest rates. Expectations have increased for the next meeting of the central bank’s monetary policy committee scheduled for November 19.

Meeting these expectations will not be easy. Turkey’s transition to an executive presidential system in 2018, with weak checks and balances, usurped the independence of its economic institutions. Interference by the executive in the conduct of monetary policy has become more common. Government officials, including Erdogan, have made statements on the interest rate policy. To regain the confidence of the financial markets, the new economic team will have to demonstrate its independence.

They will need to achieve this at a time of growing geopolitical risk for Turkey. A US administration led by President Joe Biden is likely to be less lenient to Turkey than Donald Trump, who used his presidential prerogatives to prevent possible economic retaliation against Erdogan.

US sanctions are in the works due to Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian S400 anti-missile defense system. A similar outcome could await the Turkish state-owned Halkbank due to alleged sanctions violations against Iran. The acrimony with the European Union over the demarcation of maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean could ultimately lead to EU sanctions against Turkey by the end of the year.

Elvan and Agbal will therefore need Erdogan’s help to achieve their goal of bringing Turkey back to sustainable growth. For the Turkish president, this will mean allowing the new team to change economic policy despite his firm and oft-repeated belief that high interest rates fuel inflation. In foreign affairs, this will mean a greater focus on diplomacy – and less reliance on hard-power tactics – to reduce geopolitical risk.

Even with this badly needed transition in Turkey’s economic leadership, the outcome will ultimately be determined by Erdogan. To what extent is he prepared to correct the institutional shortcomings introduced by Turkey’s transition to a hyper-centralized presidency?

Sinan Ulgen is the executive chairman of the Istanbul-based EDAM think tank and a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe in Brussels.

