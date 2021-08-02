World
Turkey fights forest fires for 6th day; 10,000 evacuated – Times of India
BOZALAN, TURKEY: Agriculture and the Minister of Forests Bekir Pakdemirli said crews were still battling seven fires in the coastal provinces of Antalya and Mugla, which are popular tourist areas. Other active fires have occurred in Isparta, 380 kilometers (236 miles) to the northeast, and in Denizli province in southwest Turkey.
Another fire in Tunceli in south-eastern Turkey was brought under control on Monday, the minister said. A total of 129 fires that have broken out in more than 30 provinces since Wednesday have been extinguished.
“We go through days when the heat is above 40 ° C (104 degrees Fahrenheit), the winds are strong and the humidity is extremely low,” Pakdemirli said. “We are fighting in such difficult conditions. ”
In Bozalan, Esra Sanli was sobbing as she pointed to a fire that was raging near the village.
“There is no plane, there is no helicopter, there are no roads. How is it going to end? How? ”She said.
Fire trucks, with their sirens on, headed towards Bozalan, while villagers were seen driving cows away from the area.
On Sunday, residents were forced to evacuate the neighboring village of Cokertme as the flames approached. Some got on small boats and others drove off as the blaze got closer and closer – scenes where Ahmet Aras, the mayor of the nearby seaside resort of Bodrum, described as “hell”. Precautions have been taken to protect two neighboring thermal power stations.
An evacuation order was also issued for the town of Turunc, near the seaside resort of Marmaris in the province of Mugla. People carrying suitcases fled in small boats.
the ME said he helped mobilize firefighting planes from Croatia and Spain to aid Turkey. Planes from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran also fought the fires. Spain said it was sending two water dump planes and a transport plane along with 27 soldiers to help.
The EU’s announcement followed allegations that the Turkish government was undermining firefighting efforts by denying aid from Western countries. Pakdemirli refuted this, saying the government only turned down offers of planes with water discharge capacities of less than 5 tons. A total of 16 planes, 51 helicopters and more than 5,000 people were fighting the fires, he said.
The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also been widely criticized for failing to purchase state-of-the-art firefighting planes.
In Marmaris, Mayor Mehmet Oktay said fires were still burning in two places and estimated that 11,000 hectares (28,000 acres) of forest had been incinerated. On Monday, a fire reached the edge of the village of Hisaronu, torching a number of houses and descending up the mountainside to a road as police evacuated paramedics and journalists.
“Our lungs have been burning for five days,” Oktay told Haberturk TV.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at least 27 people affected by the fires were still being treated in hospitals while hundreds more were treated and released.
Soylu, the interior minister, said authorities were investigating the cause of the fires, including human “recklessness” and possible sabotage by outlawed Kurdish militants. He said one person was arrested on allegations he was paid by the group to start a fire.
However, experts mainly indicate that climate change is the cause of fires, as well as accidents caused by people. Erdogan said one of the fires was started by children.
A heat wave in southern Europe, fueled by warm air from North Africa, sparked forest fires across the Mediterranean, including in Italy and Greece, where people had to be evacuated by the sea to escape the flames.
