Turkey evacuates flood victims as death toll hits 62

The Turkish disaster control agency says 52 people were killed in Kastamonu province, nine in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Turkey sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern Black Sea town hard hit by flooding, as the death toll from the disaster rose to at least 62 on Sunday , and many people are still missing.

Torrential the rains were beating Wednesday in the northwestern Black Sea provinces, causing flooding that demolished houses, cut bridges, washed away cars and made many roads impassable.

According to a statement from Bartin’s governor’s office, 13 bridges were destroyed in the floods, while at least 45 buildings were heavily damaged.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 77 people were still missing in the floods. Eight remained hospitalized.

“We delivered 20 tons of food yesterday and today by helicopter alone,” Soylu said on Sunday, adding that authorities were trying to meet the needs of the victims – from funerals to damage assessment.

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said there were at least 454 severely damaged and ruined buildings in the three provinces, adding that authorities were working on the construction of new structures during next year.

More than 8,000 workers are carrying out relief operations in the affected areas, the disaster management agency said, while at least 2,370 people have been evacuated to safe areas by helicopters and boats.

View of a partially collapsed building, as the area was hit by flash floods that swept through towns in Turkey’s Black Sea region, in the town of Bozkurt, Kastamonu province [File: Mehmet Emin Caliskan/Reuters]

Emergency teams from across the region continued to search for the missing among the many buildings that partially collapsed.

Reuters news agency drone footage showed massive damage in the town of Bozkurt in Kastamonu province. Rescuers searched the damaged buildings.

Torrents of water threw dozens of cars and piles of debris along the streets, destroyed buildings and bridges, closed roads and cut power to hundreds of villages.

The Turkish Defense Ministry sent two ships to evacuate people and vehicles from a town in Sinop.

They have also sent military vehicles that can serve as temporary bridges to help access areas where the bridges have been destroyed.

Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday it had contacted Turkey with an offer to send a search and rescue team.

The heavy flooding came after Turkey suffered a scorching heat wave and as crews from the south tame the forest fires that swept through the country’s Mediterranean coast.

Climatologists say there is no doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas leads to more extreme events – such as heat waves, droughts, forest fires, floods. and storms – as the Earth warms.