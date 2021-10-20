Turkey embittered on the Syrians, but not in this sleepy city, awakened by shaking

KILIS, Turkey – Sleeping amid olive groves and pistachio trees on a warm plain near the Syrian border, Kilis, Turkey has for many decades been a quiet, surviving, but barely prosperous backwater of cross-border trade and commerce. smuggling.

Then, 10 years ago, war broke out in Syria, refugees started fleeing across the border, and Kilis was transformed beyond recognition. Over the next decade, 3.6 million Syrians settled in Turkey and Kilis doubled in size, reaching around 200,000 people.

While the influx of refugees placed a heavy burden on Kilis, it also brought a welcome surge of energy to the once sleepy town.

“After the Syrians arrived, our lives changed a lot,” said Kadir Peker, a Turk who had to rebuild his minicab business after it collapsed with the start of the war. “They have benefited us in many ways. We live together.