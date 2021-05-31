Turkey claims to have ‘captured’ relative of cleric in Kenya
ISTANBUL – Turkish intelligence services claim to have “captured” a Turkish citizen accused of links to a cleric who they said orchestrated a failed coup and took him from his home in Kenya to Turkey, reported Monday the official Anadolu news agency.
The man, Selahaddin Gulen, is said to be the nephew of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Islamic preacher who is accused of orchestrating a coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.
Mr. Erdogan faced the attempted coup and severely repressed thereafter, imposing a state of emergency for two years, imprisoning 100,000 people and removing 150,000 civil servants from their jobs.
More than 8,000 soldiers have been prosecuted for their participation in the insurgency.
Abroad, the repression involved forced renditions of 100 or more supporters of Gulen and the closure of dozens of schools run by his movement.
Teachers and administrators of some schools have been extradited or expelled with the cooperation of some countries, but Turkey has also been prevented from transporting a Turkish educator from Mongolia in 2018.
Turkish authorities have pressured countries, including Kenya, to close Gulen-backed private schools, which are located in major cities like Nairobi and Mombasa. While the Kenyan government did not close schools, the pressure was indicative of Mr Erdogan’s influence and how far he would go to smash the Gulen movement.
Relations between Kenya and Turkey have strengthened over the past decade, with the two countries signing security and technical cooperation agreements. In 2020, the volume of trade between the two countries reached $ 251 million, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Mr. Gulen lived in Kenya and was fighting a legal battle to avoid deportation by the Kenyan government.
He disappeared several weeks ago, even though his court case was still before the courts.
It was not the first time that Turkish security agencies have detained someone in Kenya. In 1999, the Turkish secret services, with the help of American and Kenyan security officers, capture Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan and brought him back to Turkey.
It was not clear what role Kenya played, if any, in Mr. Gulen’s capture.
In one video shared online, his wife, Seriyye Gulen, said she had been living in Kenya since last November and last saw her husband on May 3. She said she believed he was “kidnapped and taken to Turkey on May 5”.
Citing security sources, Anadolu News Agency said Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, MIT, captured Mr. Gulen abroad and took him to Turkey. The report said Mr. Gulen was linked to members of the FETO movement. FETO is the acronym of the Gülen movement used by the Turkish government.
The news agency provided no further details, although Erdogan said on May 19 that Turkey had captured a senior official in the Gülen movement.
“Soon we will also be announcing an important name of the FETO team,” Erdogan said, addressing young people on Turkey’s National Youth and Sports Day. “It’s in our hands right now.