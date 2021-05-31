Turkey claims to have ‘captured’ relative of cleric in Kenya

ISTANBUL – Turkish intelligence services claim to have “captured” a Turkish citizen accused of links to a cleric who they said orchestrated a failed coup and took him from his home in Kenya to Turkey, reported Monday the official Anadolu news agency.

The man, Selahaddin Gulen, is said to be the nephew of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Islamic preacher who is accused of orchestrating a coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.

Mr. Erdogan faced the attempted coup and severely repressed thereafter, imposing a state of emergency for two years, imprisoning 100,000 people and removing 150,000 civil servants from their jobs.

More than 8,000 soldiers have been prosecuted for their participation in the insurgency.

Abroad, the repression involved forced renditions of 100 or more supporters of Gulen and the closure of dozens of schools run by his movement.