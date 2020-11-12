Turkey bans smoking in certain public places to ensure proper use of the mask.

Turkey has banned smoking in some streets, bus stops and public places to ensure proper use of masks, a late-night circular from the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday. A nationwide mask mandate has been in place since September.

“We observe that in places like busy streets and parks, some people take off or lower their masks and do not use them properly,” the circular said.

It is up to the country’s provincial governors to decide which streets will be subject to restrictions. In Istanbul, the ban affects 218 streets and 84 public squares, including Taksim and Sultanahmet squares, two popular places for foreign and local visitors. Those who violate the ban will be fined around $ 110, according to the Istanbul governor’s office.

The number of new cases across the country is skyrocketing, topping 2,600 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Until recently, Turkey had not recorded more than 2,000 cases in one day since the beginning of May.