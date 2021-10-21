World
Turk Tayyip Erdogan criticizes ambassadors’ call for philanthropist’s release – Times of India
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized ambassadors from 10 countries, including the United States, Germany and France, for their appeal to philanthropist Osman Kavalaliberation, saying Turkey is not expected to host them, in comments reported Thursday.
The foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors on Tuesday for what it called an “irresponsible” statement calling for a just and swift resolution of the Kavala case. He has been in prison since the end of 2017 without having been sentenced.
Kavala was acquitted last year of charges related to the 2013 national protests, but the ruling was overturned this year and combined with charges in another case related to a coup attempt in 2016.
In a statement released this week, the ambassadors called on Turkey to secure the early release of Kavala.
“I said to our foreign minister: we cannot afford the luxury of welcoming so many people to our country. Is it up to you to teach Turkey such a lesson? Who do you think you are? are ?” Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on his plane back from a trip to Africa.
He rejected any suggestion that the Turkish judiciary was not independent. “Our judicial system is one of the finest examples of independence”, Haberturk news site reported it as saying.
Rights groups say Kavala’s case is emblematic of a crackdown on dissent under Erdogan.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) called for Kavala’s immediate release at the end of 2019 for lack of reasonable suspicion that he had committed an offense, ruling that his detention served to silence him.
The Council of Europe has said it will initiate infringement proceedings against Turkey if Kavala is not released. Turkey is said to be the second country against which infringement proceedings have been launched.
The other parties to the ambassadors’ statement were Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland and New Zealand.
The next hearing in the case against Kavala, who has denied all charges, and others will be held on November 26.
