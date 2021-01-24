Tunisians wonder if life is better after Arab Spring

A third of young Tunisians are unemployed

“Be honest, can you really say that things are better today?” This is a question that has often been asked to me, both by the poor and the privileged in Tunisia, as well as by those in between.

One might ask what is the measure of “best”?

The 10th anniversary of the events in Tunisia that kicked off what we are calling the Arab Spring, coincided with a four-day nationwide lockdown to control alarming rates of Covid-19 infections. The following night saw violent clashes between youth groups and the police in more than a dozen working-class neighborhoods across the country.

It was not clear at the outset what triggered them, and civilians and officials were deeply divided over how best to describe them – were they protests or riots? And what was it really about?

Some said they were caused by poor, hungry and angry young people. Over 600 of them, mostly teenagers, were subsequently arrested. The next day, dozens of demonstrators came out in the center of the capital, Tunis, against the arrests, reviving revolutionary songs calling for “the fall of the regime”.

But few Tunisians have a clear idea of ​​what that would mean today. The last parliamentary and presidential election dates back less than two years.

There is no doubt that people here are suffering – financially and socially – or that vital public services are in decline. There have been annual episodes of civil unrest in recent years, generally demanding jobs and better wages.

For 10 years, throughout the region, I have witnessed a lot of confusion and struggle. A feeling of gain one day, with a feeling of loss the next, and an inch of hope a year that is later swallowed up by despair, to varying degrees.

Tunisia has been trapped in a gentle cycle of this turmoil.

Then-President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali was ousted from power by wave of protests 10 years ago

What Tunisia achieved at the start of its political and democratic transformation has not been matched by deeper economic and social development. The reality is that when former President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali was removed from power, the economy fell and has not recovered since.

Who is responsible for this?

People blame an entrenched system that allows for corruption, or the political rivalry in parliament that has crippled many governments. Tunisia had 12 in 10 years – the consensus policy was abandoned a long time ago.

IMF loans with their conditions are also a source of economic pressure.

The wage feuds have led to strikes and protests in vital sectors, including health, transport and natural resources.

So what do people want?

A Tunisian businessman who imports food recently told me: “We need something in between … a strong leader who supports freedoms. This parliament and all these political parties working against each other. the others paralyze the country. “

In Ettadhamen, one of the capital’s most densely populated and disadvantaged suburbs, where young people have taken to the streets this month and clashed with the police, the view is similar.

Security forces fired tear gas at protesters on Monday in the Tunisian suburb of Ettadhamen

Wael is a 27-year-old civil society activist. “Some people here are now asking for the end of the parliamentary system,” he told me.

“The president has no power, he is like a symbol of the state only.”

I listened intriguingly – here is a young man from a neighborhood known to have been the pulse of the 2011 revolution that toppled an almighty president, now demanding a head of state with even more power.

“It is true that we have freedoms now,” he admits, “but we have found that our dreams will not come true”.

When I ask him about the teenagers who have been arrested recently, Wael quickly points out the high number of school dropouts in his area. “Maybe this system we have works elsewhere, but it doesn’t work here… all political parties have failed us.”

I have a video call with Chokri al-Laabidi, an Arabic language teacher from the same neighborhood, who once led his streets during protests against the old regime in 2011. I find he is not happy with recent ones. unrest, describing some of the protesters as “violent”, with no tangible claims.

Reflecting on the past decade, he thinks there is a tendency to focus on what’s still wrong rather than what’s best – “the change people want,” he explains, “ is a matter of time ”.

So I ask him, what East better now?

“Municipalities are elected and have more power – there is freedom of speech today, and there is a mechanism to hold everyone to account – this did not exist before,” he tells me. .

In his spare time he leads a local youth group and has no illusions that things are working perfectly.

“But I have faith in freedom,” he told me. “As long as she’s there, she guarantees change … and a way to make fewer mistakes.”