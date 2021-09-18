Tunisians demonstrate against President Saied’s takeover

First major protest in Tunis since President Kais Saied took power and sacked parliament in July.

Protesters took to the streets of the Tunisian capital, in a rare manifestation of public dissent over President Kais Saied’s decision to seize additional powers.

Thousands of people gathered in central Tunis on Saturday chanting “stop the coup” and “we want a return to legitimacy”. Saied supporters staged a counter-demonstration chanting “the people want to dissolve parliament”.

The protest, which was greeted by a heavy police presence on Habib Bourguiba Avenue, was the first major protest since Saied said on July 25 that he was sacking the prime minister, suspending parliament and assuming executive power – gestures that his opponents qualified as a coup.

The former professor of constitutional law justified his decision by citing emergency measures in the constitution which, according to his detractors and many jurists, did not support his intervention.

Last week, one of Saied’s advisers told Reuters news agency the president planned to suspend the constitution and come up with an amended version via a referendum, drawing opposition from political parties and the powerful UGTT union. .

Political leaders have complained about the constitution since it was adopted in 2014, calling for it to be changed to a more directly presidential or more directly parliamentary system.

Concern is growing, both inside and within Western democracies, that Tunisia will lose the new rights and the democratic system acquired during the 2011 revolution which triggered the “Arab Spring”.

Eight weeks later, Saied still has to appoint a prime minister. He dismissed coup accusations and presented his steps as an opportunity to purge a corrupt elite.

Although triggering a constitutional crisis and sparking accusations of a coup, Saied’s measures have been widely popular in a country suffering from economic stagnation and political paralysis.