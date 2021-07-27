Tunisian Trumpian President

Tunisian President Kais Saied has borrowed more than a few pages from Donald Trump’s playbook over the past two years.

Since taking office, he has attacked the system that propelled him to power, insulted parliament and parliamentarians and undermined the parliamentary system on which the country’s democratic system is based, all in the name of ” people “.

Like the former US president, he was vocal in his insults and attacks on political parties, media and state institutions, which inhibited his desire as president to do what ‘he wants.

He even attacked the constitution, demanded that it be amended to allow greater presidential powers and prevented the formation of a constitutional court.

And to add insult to injury, he praised the Egyptian dictatorship last April after visiting President el-Sisi, Trump’s “favorite dictator”.

And finally, this week Saied achieved what Trump failed to do on January 6 by inciting his supporters to attack Congress on behalf of the “people” – he successfully and cynically exploited popular discontent and recent national protests to close parliament. , dismiss the government and take back the levers of state power, even temporarily.

But history has shown us that the “temporary” has a way of becoming “permanently temporary” in populist contexts, as eccentric leaders, who claim to speak for the “people,” tend to subdue the whole. activity to rule to their own whims and moods. .

In short, nothing that happened in Tunisia this week should have surprised; in fact, it has been a long time coming.

But what makes the Tunisian debacle rather surreal is that Saied, unlike Trump, is not a shady businessman. He’s a law professor, who knows better – who should know better.

He invoked Article 77 of the constitution to claim complete supremacy over the country’s security forces, and cited Article 80 to justify his coup. But it does not take any constitutional scholar to see how his interpretation of the two sections, whether well-intentioned or ill-intentioned, is totally wrong.

Instead of coordinating his declared “emergency” measures with heads of government and parliament, Saied used the new measures against them, and in the process, undermined the constitutional division of power in the country – all in the name of the “people”, of course.

But then again, populism is not limited to a particular profession, nationality or religion.

We have seen it championed by men from all walks of life in recent years, undermining nascent and old democracies across the world, where populist leaders exploited peoples’ frustrations and dissatisfaction with the status quo in order to concentrate more power between their hands. and undermine the constitutional division of authority.

Tunisia is no exception, alas.

Since the success of their peaceful revolution ten years ago, Tunisians have become increasingly frustrated by the worsening economic crisis and the political paralysis of the country.

And in recent weeks, their frustration has turned to fury as the pandemic has wreaked havoc on this relatively small nation of 11 million people, killing more than 17,000 to date.

But as the situation worsened, Tunisian politicians, including the president, were completely unsuccessful in putting their differences aside and dealing with governing the people and meeting their basic needs.

Worse, Tunisian politics have turned into “power politics”, focused on the management of personal egos rather than on public affairs.

So yes, Tunisians have the right to be furious.

But for the life of me, I can’t see how, after decades of repressive dictatorship, returning to one-man rule will solve the country’s problems, or serve its long-term interests.

That’s not to say that I don’t see the appeal of the notion of “national savior” during dark times. But it has already been tried and failed. It is a pipe dream.

Populist leaders are good, if not excellent, at denouncing, eradicating and destroying, but often prove to be wholly incompetent at cooperating, coordinating and building.

Thus, Saied has not stopped complaining since taking office, but has hardly offered any solutions to the problems facing Tunisia.

Like Trump, his solution to the Tunisian “carnage” makes it worse.

He expropriated the slogan of the Tunisian revolution, “the people want the fall of the regime”, that is to say the dictatorship of Bin Ali, by affirming “the president wants the fall of the regime”; that is, the same democratic regime that propelled him to power!

All of this brings us back to the tension between populism and democracy; or more precisely, between populism and liberal democracy, where the first exploits popular discontent to paralyze the second, by undermining the constitution, the media and the institutions of the state.

In this way, and like other populist leaders like Trump, President Saied appears determined to remove all oversights and obstacles to his rule.

Yet it is still too early to say if he can succeed, but not too late for Tunisians and their friends to force him to reverse his unconstitutional coercive measures as soon as possible.

Tunisian democracy may not be as old and stable as that of the United States, but Tunisians have shown themselves capable of positive change before; they can do it again, serenely.