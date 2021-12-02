Tunisian Saied says he will change the anniversary of the revolution

The president says anniversary to mark the start of the uprising, rather than the impeachment of former dictator Ben Ali.

Tunisian President Kais Saied has said he intends to move the official anniversary of the revolution from the country, a symbolic change suggesting the revolt is unfinished.

that of Tunisia uprising erupted on December 17, 2010, when Mohamed Bouazizi, a vegetable seller angered by police harassment, set himself on fire in the marginalized rural town of Sidi Bouzid.

Four weeks later, after widespread nationwide protests, longtime veteran leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali fled into exile on January 14, which later became an official day of remembrance and a public holiday.

But Saied told his cabinet on Thursday that he would order the postponement of the party until December 17, the day when “the revolutionary explosion erupted from Sidi Bouzid”.

“Unfortunately, the revolution has been usurped,” he added. “People were even prevented from expressing their wishes and their slogans.”

Saied sacked government and seized sweeping powers on July 25. His measures appeared to enjoy great popularity, with thousands of his supporters taking to the streets to celebrate the dismissal of the prime minister and the suspension of parliament.

However, several prominent politicians have been arrested and hundreds of them have been given travel bans, while a former president living outside Tunisia, Moncef Marzouki, faces prosecution for his attacks. verbal complaints against Saied.

Support for Saied is also waning among large segments of civil society, including groups that initially supported his takeover.

Since 2011, January 14 has been a public holiday throughout Tunisia – except in Sidi Bouzid, which each year marks the revolution on December 17 in homage to Bouazizi.