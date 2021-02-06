Tunisian protesters defy lockdown to protest police brutality

Rally organized to mark the anniversary of the 2013 murder of a prominent activist and to protest police abuse.

Hundreds of protesters backed by the powerful Tunisian union gathered in central Tunis on Saturday, defying a police lockdown that blocked roads in much of the capital.

The rally was held to mark the anniversary of the murder of a prominent activist in 2013 and to protest police abuses which protesters say threatened freedoms won in the 2011 revolution.

Riot police deployed cords around the city center, preventing cars and many people from entering the streets around Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a witness told Reuters news agency.

“I have lived 10 years in freedom… I am not ready to lose it,” said Haytem Ouslati, a 24-year-old protester. Protesters held up placards condemning police violence and chanted: “No fear. The street belongs to the people.

So many riot police behind blocking the way to the Home Office. Horrific stories of torture of detainees in recent days have been spread on social media and reports from HR groups pic.twitter.com/a7t8fDzcB6 – Fadil Aliriza (@FadilAliriza) February 6, 2021

Unlike previous marches in a wave of protests that have spread across Tunisia in recent weeks, Saturday’s rally was supported by the UGTT union, the country’s most powerful political organization with one million members.

Samir Cheffi, a senior UGTT official, said the protest was necessary to protect freedoms. “Today, it is a cry of alarm to defend the revolution, to protect threatened freedoms,” he declared.

The protests that started last month against inequalities have increasingly focused on a large number of arrests and reports – denied by the Home Office – of mistreatment of detainees.

Mohammed Ammar, a deputy from the Attayar party, said he telephoned the prime minister to protest against the closure of central Tunis.

The demonstrators chanted against the moderate Islamist party Ennahdha, member of successive government coalitions, and took up the slogan of the Arab Spring: “The people want the fall of the regime”.

“Freedoms, the police state has ended” https://t.co/e67JJj4JLr – Ouiem Chettaoui (@OuiemCh) February 6, 2021

Ten years after the Tunisian revolution, its political system is mired in feuds between the president, the prime minister and the parliament as the economy stagnates.

While some Tunisians are disappointed with the fruits of the uprising, others have denounced a perceived erosion of the freedoms that democracy has guaranteed.

For some, the feverish climate was a reminder of political polarization after a hardline suspect assassinated activist and secular lawyer Chokri Belaid in February 2013.

His death sparked a wave of protests in Tunisia which led to a grand agreement between the main Islamist and secular political parties to prevent the country from descending into violence.

“We will not accept that Tunisia becomes a barracks. We ask the president to intervene and protect freedoms, ”said Naima Selmi, a woman in the protest.