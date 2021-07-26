Tunisian Prime Minister sacked after violent protests against Covid

Protesters erupted in celebrations over the announcement of the Prime Minister’s impeachment

The Tunisian president sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament after violent protests erupted across the country.

Thousands of protesters, angry at the government’s mismanagement of Covid-19, took to the streets and clashed with police on Sunday.

President Kais Saied has announced that he will take matters into his own hands with the help of a new prime minister, saying he intends to restore calm to the country.

But opponents have called his decision a coup.

“We made these decisions … until the return of social peace in Tunisia and until we save the state,” Saied said in a televised address after a meeting. emergency on security in his palace.

Late Sunday night, protesters erupted in celebrations at news of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi’s dismissal.

Thousands of people demonstrated against the ruling party in the capital Tunis and other cities, shouting “Get out!” And calling for the dissolution of parliament.

Security forces blocked parliament and the streets around central Bourguiba Avenue, the center of anti-government protests during the 2011 Tunisian revolution.

Thousands of people took to the streets on Sunday

Police fired tear gas at protesters and arrested several people, as clashes erupted in several other towns.

Protesters stormed the offices of the ruling Ennahdha party, destroying computers and torching its local headquarters in Touzeur.

The party denounced the attack, accusing “criminal gangs” of trying to “wreak havoc and destruction”.

Military warning

President Saied has vowed to respond to further violence with military force.

“I warn anyone who thinks of resorting to arms … and whoever shoots a bullet, the armed forces will respond with bullets,” he said.

He said the constitution allows him to suspend parliament if he is in “imminent danger”.

But the president of the Tunisian parliament, Rached Ghannouchi, accused the president of having organized “a coup against the revolution and the constitution”.

“We consider that the institutions are still standing and that the supporters of Ennahda and the Tunisian people will defend the revolution,” Mr. Ghannouchi, the leader of Ennahda, told Reuters news agency.

Ten years ago, the Tunisian revolution ushered in democracy and sparked the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.

But hopes that it would bring more jobs and opportunities have been dashed.

A decade later, Tunisia is grappling with a deep economic crisis and one of the worst coronavirus epidemics in Africa.

Cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, putting additional pressure on the faltering economy.

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi sacked the Minister of Health last week, but that did little to allay people’s anger.