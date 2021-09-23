Tunisian President Saied has “lost his legitimacy”

Saied has held almost full power since July 25, when he sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and took executive power citing a national emergency.

The Tunisian president has lost his legitimacy, according to a statement from four Tunisian parties which also called for an end to what they called a coup after Kais Saied took control of the legislative and executive powers.

Wednesday, Saied noted he would rule by decree and ignore parts of the constitution as he prepared to change the political system.

A day later, the Attayar, Al Jouhmouri, Akef and Ettakatol parties declared in a joint statement that Saied’s decision enshrined an absolute monopoly on power.

Thursday’s opposition statement increased the pressure on him.

Although the four parties are not the most powerful, they hold influence on the streets, notably Attayar, who was close to Saïed before his intervention.

“We consider that the president has lost his legitimacy by violating the constitution … and he will be responsible for all possible repercussions of this dangerous measure,” the four parties said in the statement.

Anour Ben Kadour, senior official of the powerful UGTT union, declared: “Tunisia is heading towards an absolute individual regime.

The UGTT, which has around one million members and is a major force in Tunisian politics, has started a meeting to formulate a position on Saied’s actions and is expected to issue a statement later Thursday.

While many Tunisians have supported Saied and see his actions as necessary to eliminate a corrupt and unpopular political elite after years of economic stagnation, his critics from all walks of life have said he is inexperienced and uncompromising.

The leader of the powerful Tunisian Ennahdha party, Rached Ghannouchi, said on Wednesday that Saied’s statements implied the annulment of the constitution.

The party – the largest in parliament – would not agree to this, he said.