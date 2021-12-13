Tunisian President promises constitution vote and sets election date
CAIRO – The Tunisian president on Monday announced that the country would hold a referendum to amend its constitution in July, followed by legislative elections in December, offering for the first time a concrete path out of the country’s political limbo five months after having seized power in what opponents have called a soft coup.
In a speech published Monday on his official Facebook page, President Kais Saied said he would organize a series of online consultations open to the public early next year to gather ideas for the revision of Tunisia’s constitution, which would then be forwarded to a commission tasked with drafting amendments. Tunisians would vote on the new constitution on July 25, 2022, the first anniversary of the day Mr. Saied suspended parliament and took control of it.
Parliament will remain frozen until a new election on December 17, 2022, he said.
“I take this responsibility before the people and before God,” Saied said. “We seek to liberate our people and our country. We want to live in a just and peaceful country.
Monday’s announcement allayed some of the uncertainty Tunisians have endured since Mr Saied ousted parliament last summer in what he called an emergency measure to save Tunisia from its politics Cascade, economic and the Covid-19 crises.
But it is less clear whether the referendum and the elections will ultimately strengthen the nascent democracy, the only one to emerge from the protests of the Arab Spring of 2011 which started in Tunisia and swept the region; or push the country towards autocracy under Mr. Saied; or plunge it into even more political turmoil.
Many Tunisians first embraced Mr. Saied’s actions, and he was hailed as a savior. Yet as the president consolidated greater power over the summer and fall, suspending much of the existing constitution and granting himself the right to rule by decree, more and more Tunisians grew up. disappointed with his leadership, or at least skeptical.
Regular protests against Mr. Saied’s one-man regime have erupted in the capital Tunis, as the president has remained largely silent on a political roadmap, failed to implement economic reforms eagerly awaited, arrested political opponents and shut down critical media.
Although long delayed, Monday’s announcement came as no surprise. Mr. Saied criticized the current Constitution before its adoption in 2014 after the fall of Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, the former Tunisian dictator.
A former professor of constitutional law Elected in a landslide in 2019, Saied has long advocated an hourglass-shaped political system that he said would empower the people who led the 2011 revolution.
Under his proposed system, Tunisians would elect local councils at the neighborhood level from which regional and national representatives would be drawn, while a powerful president would oversee foreign policy, the military and the country’s overall trajectory. .
Mr Saied did not say on Monday whether he would present such ideas in the referendum. But he said in an earlier decree that the commission responsible for drafting constitutional amendments would be entirely appointed by him, giving him an unchecked grip on the final form of the project.
