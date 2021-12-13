Tunisian President promises constitution vote and sets election date

CAIRO – The Tunisian president on Monday announced that the country would hold a referendum to amend its constitution in July, followed by legislative elections in December, offering for the first time a concrete path out of the country’s political limbo five months after having seized power in what opponents have called a soft coup.

In a speech published Monday on his official Facebook page, President Kais Saied said he would organize a series of online consultations open to the public early next year to gather ideas for the revision of Tunisia’s constitution, which would then be forwarded to a commission tasked with drafting amendments. Tunisians would vote on the new constitution on July 25, 2022, the first anniversary of the day Mr. Saied suspended parliament and took control of it.

Parliament will remain frozen until a new election on December 17, 2022, he said.

“I take this responsibility before the people and before God,” Saied said. “We seek to liberate our people and our country. We want to live in a just and peaceful country.

Monday’s announcement allayed some of the uncertainty Tunisians have endured since Mr Saied ousted parliament last summer in what he called an emergency measure to save Tunisia from its politics Cascade, economic and the Covid-19 crises.