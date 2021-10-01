Tunisian president declares parliament in session, defying president

Rached Ghannouchi of the Ennahdha party urged lawmakers to return to work in defiance of the freezing of parliament by President Kais Saied.

Tunisian parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi declared the assembly in session, urging lawmakers to return to work, defying the suspension of the assembly by President Kais Saied in a further escalation of the country’s political crisis.

Ghannouchi’s statement on Friday is expected to deepen a dispute over the legitimacy of Saied’s takeover of most legislative and executive branches in July, a move opponents of the president have called a coup.

“The office of the Assembly of People’s Representatives is in permanent session,” Ghannouchi, leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahdha party, said in a tweet.

Elected in 2019, Saied came under national and international pressure to appoint a government after his intervention in July, when he sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and took over executive power.

On Wednesday, he appointed Najla Bouden Romdhane, a geologist with little government experience, the first woman Prime Minister of Tunisia.

Last week, President Saied suspended most of the constitution, claiming he could rule by decree for an endless “exceptional” period, questioning democratic gains after the 2011 Tunisian revolution that sparked the protests of the Arab Spring.

Parliament remains frozen and its members deprived of their immunity, salaries and other privileges.

Earlier on Friday, security forces surrounded the parliament in anticipation of the arrival of MPs from Ennahdha, the largest party in parliament, and its ally – Qalb Tounes.

Journalists from the AFP news agency saw police officers in uniform and in civilian clothes using metal barriers to surround the building in the Bardo district in Greater Tunis, blocking access to pedestrians and cars.

More than 80 MPs, mostly from Ennahdha and Qalb Tounes, had called on members of the 217-seat assembly to rally outside and demand its reopening.

Journalists and members of the security forces surround Mohamed Goumani, Tunisian MP and member of the Ennahdha party, after being assaulted by citizens in front of the parliament [Fethi Belaid/AFP]

“Closed doors”

Yet despite dozens of MPs who joined calls for a rally to demand entry into parliament, AFP journalists saw only one.

“As a deputy, I came to resume my work in parliament, but I found the doors closed,” said Mohamed Goumani of Ennahdha.

Saied supporters approached him as plainclothes police watched.

“Resign! Why did you come to parliament? You have already been here for 10 years! You have no shame,” said a man in his sixties.

While many Tunisians have supported Saied and see his actions as necessary to eliminate a corrupt and unpopular political elite after years of economic stagnation, his critics from all walks of life have said he is inexperienced and uncompromising.

Saied supporters and opponents plan protests in the capital on Sunday.