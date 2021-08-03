Tunisian crisis: Democrats, despots and the struggle for power

Supporters of the Tunisian president hailed his dramatic decision

The eyes of many are on the small North African country that set the Middle East on fire when in 2011 toppled a dictator who had ruled it for 27 years.

Tunisia – cradle of the so-called Arab Spring – has shaken the tectonic plates of power in a vast and strategic region, and no one knows when or how they will resettle: in the same old despotic order or in a new yet to be born?

This issue became even more urgent after July 25, when secular President Kais Saied stunned the world by announcing the suspension of parliament, the dismissal of the cabinet and the assumption of emergency powers citing an imminent threat to the Tunisian State.

These extraordinary measures are supposed to last 30 days. No one knows yet if he will expand emergency powers or if he will go into something else.

For Tunisian observers, the development came as no surprise. The poster child of the “Arab Spring” has been heading inexorably towards the precipice for a long time.

Dreaming about a strong man

A stagnant economy (it shrank by 8% last year), growing unemployment (estimated at 17%) and a turbulent political class have convinced a growing number of Tunisians that democracy is not for them.

The Tunisian army has been deployed around the parliament

Add to that the devastating impact of Covid-19. Tunisia has some of the highest infection rates in Africa.

All this has created among a large number of Tunisians a feeling of despair and a loss of confidence in the parliament and the political parties of the country.

This explains why Mr. Saied’s draconian measures sparked jubilation in the streets.

His supporters were simply fed up with parliament and longed for someone, a strongman perhaps, who could mend the country.

But can Mr. Saied really fix it?

“A replacement strongman is not the answer to Tunisia’s problems,” The Economist warned in a recent editorial.

Autocrats rejoice

Of course, not everyone in Tunisia was happy. Foremost among them was Ennahda, the Islamist party with the largest block in parliament.

He denounced Mr. Saied’s decision as a coup. Other parties as well as independent observers agree.

Ennahdha supporters believe the president staged a coup

At the regional level, autocrats – from Egypt to the Gulf – rubbed their hands with glee and rushed to express their support for Mr Saied. Democrats fear the worst and sound the alarm.

Article 80 of the constitution, which Mr Saied cited as the basis for his dramatic intervention, gives him the right to take extraordinary measures in exceptional circumstances.

But nowhere does it say that he has the right to suspend parliament, to revoke parliamentary immunity from all its members and to dismiss the government.

This is why many have concluded that Mr. Saied carried out some sort of “coup”.

The judgment is nuanced, because Mr. Said is not a military general, and he was elected in a free and fair ballot in 2019.

Opinion is divided between those who believe that legitimacy comes only from the constitution, and those who believe that the people are the ultimate arbiter.

However, in times of deep crisis, the lines between what is purely legal and what is political are blurred.

President Kais Saied won elections by landslide

At the moment, Mr. Saied seems to have the power of the streets, so to speak.

But no one denies that this is a slippery slope that could spell the end of Tunisia’s precarious transition to an inclusive government.

Many commentators have drawn parallels with what happened in Egypt in 2013, when Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, then defense minister and now president, intervened to remove the elected president of the Muslim Brotherhood, in the great joy of the huge crowds in the streets, in similar scenes in Tunisia after the announcement of Mr. Saied.

But there are some important differences.

Mr. Saied was elected with some 70% of the vote, and the army has not played a major role in Tunisian politics, while in Egypt it has been the bedrock of the state for nearly 70 years.

Above all, Tunisia, unlike Egypt, still has a strong trade union movement and civil society.

Ten governments in 10 years

Thus, eyes will not only be on Mr. Saied, but also on the four organizations – known as the Quartet for National Dialogue – which in 2013 succeeded in negotiating a compromise between the Islamists and their secular rivals and avoiding protracted civil unrest.

Tunisia’s tourism sector has been hit by the pandemic

The deal won them the Nobel Peace Prize in 2015.

There are calls for national dialogue. But it is difficult to imagine the country going back to what it was without changing the system that landed Tunisia in this crisis.

Some believe that the fault lies with the constitution which created multiple centers of power: the president, the prime minister and the parliament.

In an ideal world that should create a well-balanced political order, with checks and balances that prevent the domination of the president.

But in an extremely polarized society, that was a recipe for paralysis.

Even the electoral law contributed to the chaos, giving parliamentary seats to a plethora of small parties and exacerbating a fragmented political scene.

As a result, Tunisia has had 10 governments in 10 years.

As the problems accumulated – especially with the spiraling spiral of Covid – the system collapsed, with the president occasionally blocking parliament and vice versa, with each side amending the text of the law for the sake of it. ‘adapt to its own objectives.

What happens in Tunisia will not stay in Tunisia, as the experience of the last decade has shown.

Autocrats in the region hope this will give them more ammunition to claim that “Arabs are not made for democracy” and Democrats cling to the hope that Tunisia will remain a beacon.

Could the country that gave the Arab world its memorable slogan of revolution 10 years ago “The people want the fall of the regime” be the one that writes its epitaph “The people cannot eat democracy”? The Tunisian woman said it once.

