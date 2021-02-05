Tunisia turns to Russia and Pfizer for vaccination program

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) – Tunisian authorities have given emergency clearance to use Russia’s Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine, but have not yet ordered doses, a health official said on Friday.

While neighboring Morocco and Algeria have already started vaccinating, Tunisia has yet to receive vaccines.

It is expected to receive its first deliveries – 93,000 initial doses of Pfizer-BioNTech – in mid-February, followed by around 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, according to the director of the Institut Pasteur in Tunis, Dr Hachemi Louzir, who oversees Tunisia’s immunization program.

These are part of a larger agreement with the COVAX Global Vaccination Program for Developing Countries and the African CDC that Tunisia hopes to deliver up to 7 million doses of vaccine in the coming months, Louzir said. .

In addition, Tunisia this week reached a bilateral agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for 2 million doses, according to Louzir, who oversees Tunisia’s vaccination program.

After Algeria struck a deal last year for the Sputnik vaccine and Morocco struck a quick deal with China’s Sinopharm, Tunisia is now in negotiations to acquire the Russian vaccine, Louzir said.

Tunisia hopes to vaccinate 50% of its population of around 11 million people by next summer. Louzir estimated the overall cost of Tunisia’s immunization program at $ 100 million.

The Tunisian health minister met with the British ambassador to discuss possible vaccine production in Tunisia but no agreement was reached, Louzir said.

Tunisia has reported more than 7,000 virus-related deaths and more than 213,000 infections, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University.

